WKN: A3ERTA | ISIN: US5312297550 | Ticker-Symbol: LM0F
Tradegate
14.10.25 | 20:33
88,96 Euro
-0,56 % -0,50
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
15.10.2025 14:36 Uhr
Cato Networks named Official SASE Partner of BWT Alpine Formula One Team

TEL AVIV, Israel, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BWT Alpine Formula One Team and Cato Networks, the SASE (Secure Access Service Edge) leader, are pleased to announce a new multi-year partnership that will commence for the 2026 FIA Formula One World Championship season. As part of the partnership, Cato will be the official SASE partner for BWT Alpine Formula One Team and Cato branding will be represented on the A526, as well as on other assets in the team environment.

This collaboration unites two brands defined by innovation, speed, and performance on track and across IT infrastructure. As BWT Alpine Formula One Team competes in the pinnacle of motorsport, Cato delivers the precision and agility to fuel the future of AI-driven enterprise security and networking.

"Cato Networks and BWT Alpine Formula One Team are two world-class brands that are bold, agile, and unafraid to rewrite the rules. BWT Alpine Formula One Team pushes the boundaries of what's possible on the track, and Cato does the same with IT infrastructure through network and AI transformation," said Idan Hershkovich, Cato Networks Senior Vice President of Marketing. "We look forward to showcasing the Cato brand to a global F1 audience. We'll be rooting for BWT Alpine Formula One Team on the track for the 2026 season and beyond."

"We welcome Cato Networks to BWT Alpine Formula One Team as our exclusive SASE Partner," said Guy Martin, BWT Alpine Formula One Team Global Marketing Director. "Technology and innovation are at the core of racing, and we believe Cato gives our team the optimal all-in-one network and security platform we need to make every second count on race day. The 2026 season marks a technological reset for Formula One. Cato will play a key part for IT transformation, replacing legacy infrastructure with a unified, cloud-delivered platform for secure, high-performance networking. The shift is expected to assist both on the track and across the organisation."

For BWT Alpine Formula One Team, the 2026 season will begin with the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne from March 6-8, 2026, and conclude with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix from December 4-6, 2026.

Resources

  • For more information about Cato's partnership with BWT Alpine Formula One Team, visit the Cato website.

About Cato Networks

Cato Networks delivers enterprise security and networking in a single cloud platform. The SASE leader creates a seamless and elegant customer experience that effortlessly enables threat prevention, data protection, and timely incident detection and response. With Cato, organizations replace costly and rigid legacy infrastructure with an open and modular SASE architecture based on SD-WAN, a purpose-built global cloud network, and an embedded cloud-native security stack.

Want to learn why thousands of organizations secure their future with Cato? Visit us at www.catonetworks.com.

About BWT Alpine Formula One Team

BWT Alpine Formula One Team competes in the FIA Formula One World Championship with Grand Prix race winner Pierre Gasly and Franco Colapinto under the leadership of Executive Advisor, Flavio Briatore. The team, bought by the Benetton Family in 1986, was moved to Enstone, Oxfordshire, in 1992 where it is still based today. Renault bought the Italian-run team in 2000 and rebranded as Alpine F1. The team has a winning legacy, having won the Formula One World Championship seven times including the Drivers' World Championship [1994, 1995, 2005 and 2006] with Michael Schumacher and Fernando Alonso, and the Constructors' World Championship [1995, 2005 and 2006]. The team's most recent triumph came at the 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix, the 50th victory overall. The team finished the 2024 season strongly with two podium finishes and ended the year sixth place overall in the Constructors' Championship. For more information, please head to www.alpinef1.com

Media Contacts

Cato Communications
press@catonetworks.com

BWT Alpine Formula One Team
media@alpinef1.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cato-networks-named-official-sase-partner-of-bwt-alpine-formula-one-team-302583820.html

