Haloblk Innovation Inc.: HALOBLK Launches the Worlds First Tesla Wheel Covers Enhancing Range and Personalization

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 15, 2025 / HALOBLK today announced the launch of the HALODISC 2 Wheel Covers for Tesla | Custom Numbers , a next- generation wheel cover designed specifically for Tesla vehicles.Combining aerodynamics proven by thousands of Tesla drivers with advanced safety features, the new line marks the next stage in wheel cover evolution-blending engineering efficiency with personal expression.

Engineering Foundation

At its core, the HALODISC 2 delivers aerodynamic gains without compromising structural safety. Internal road simulations and owner feedback confirm that, compared with OEM wheels, HALODISC 2 can boost driving range by up to 10%, thanks to optimized airflow and reduced turbulence around the wheel surface.

Its center-lock system, inspired by 1920s Rudge-Whitworth racing technology, has been redesigned for everyday use. The mechanism ensures stability across varying road conditions, while allowing owners to install or remove covers in under 30 seconds using a dedicated tool. The full-coverage design protects OEM wheels from scratches and curb rash, while the integrated anti-theft mechanism prevents unauthorized removal.

Number Customization

The HALODISC 2 Custom Numbers is built around one idea: "Your Number. Your Story".

Owners can select any number from 00 to 99, each styled with visual DNA drawn from racing numerals, NASA mission codes, and industrial nameplates. The result is bold, high-contrast designs with instant recognition.

Every number carries meaning. Examples include a birth year, a favorite team number, or a personal milestone such as an anniversary. The concept allows drivers to integrate meaningful references into a visible part of their vehicle, combining personalization with functional design.

Market Context

For more than a century, wheel covers have been defined primarily by function. In the 1920s, center-lock systems helped racers cut pit-stop times. By the 1930s, luxury sedans showcased chrome hubcaps as status symbols. More recently, Tesla's Cybercab concept highlighted sealed aero wheels for durability and efficiency in autonomous driving.

The HALODISC 2 Custom Numbers carries this legacy forward-delivering aerodynamic and safety benefits while making personalization part of the value system. The designs are intended to provide clear visual distinction, which may be especially noticeable in community events or group settings. It transforms the wheel cover from a purely functional part into a symbol that connects technology with personal expression.

Official Statement

"The HALODISC 2 Custom Numbers not only retains the aerodynamic and structural strengths of our wheel covers, but also gives owners a way to weave personal memories and identity into everyday driving," said Scott Z., Founder of HALOBLK. "This is the evolution of the wheel cover-from a purely functional component into a cultural and personal symbol."

Availability

The HALODISC 2 Custom Numbers is compatible with Tesla Model 3, Model 3 Highland,Model Y,Model Y Juniper,Model S, and Model X, across more than 20 OEM wheel sizes. Full fitment details and installation guides are now available at haloblk.com .

About HALOBLK Innovation Inc.

Based in Irvine, California, HALOBLK Innovation Inc. specializes in Tesla-compatible wheel cover systems and interior/exterior accessories. Its flagship HALODISC lineup integrates aerodynamic efficiency, structural safety, and modular customization-serving the evolving needs of Tesla owners worldwide.

Media Contact

Organization: Haloblk Innovation Inc.

Contact Person Name: Cesar Ng

Website: https://www.haloblk.com

Email: cesar@haloblk.com

City: Irvine

State: CA

Country: United States

SOURCE: Haloblk Innovation Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/haloblk-launches-the-worlds-first-tesla-wheel-covers-enhancing-range-a-1087088