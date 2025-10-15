Overland Park, Kansas--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2025) - Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY), Digital Ally develops, manufactures, and markets advanced video recording products and other critical safety products for a growing variety of industries and organizational functions, including law enforcement, emergency management, fleet safety and event security. The Company is now focusing on live entertainment event production and ticket brokering services and, announced today that it will be presenting at the 19th annual Main Event on Monday, October 20th at 03:30 PT at the Hotel del Coronado in San Diego, California. Stanton E., Ross, CEO, President & Chairman will be giving the presentation.

"The Main Event is a culmination of over 25 years of hard work and passion for small company investing. There is no organization on planet Earth that cares more about small companies succeeding than LD. To be able to connect with our community in one of the most beautiful settings imaginable brings me considerable joy. We look forward to welcoming all of our patrons and ensuring that they have a wonderful time," stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD Micro.

The Company is excited to share with its shareholders and investors its operational plans for the remainder of 2025 and for 2026. The Company plans to emphasize its production of live entertainment events and ticket brokering through its Kustom Entertainment subsidiary.

Event: LD Micro Main Event XIX

Date: Monday, October 20th

Time: 03:30

Summary of LD Micro Main Event XIX

The 2025 LD Micro Main Event XIX will run from October 19th to the 21st at the Hotel del Coronado in San Diego, California.

The first day will consist of registration, keynote speakers, and some gorgeous views of the Pacific. It will be followed by two full days of company presentations and one-on-one investor meetings concluded with a closing reception.

This three-day event will feature around 120 companies, presenting in half-hour increments, and attending private meetings with investors.

About Digital Ally, Inc.

Digital Ally through its subsidiaries, are engaged in video solution technology, healthcare revenue cycle management, ticket brokering and marketing and event production. Digital Ally continues to add organizations that demonstrate the common traits of positive earnings, growth potential, innovation and organizational synergies.

About LD Micro

LD Micro is dedicated to being the definitive resource in the small-cap space. From its industry-recognized index and robust data to hosting some of the most influential events each year, LD Micro's mission is to provide unparalleled access and insight for those seeking the next generation of great companies.

SOURCE: LD Micro