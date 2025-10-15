

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Bulgaria's consumer price inflation increased further in September to the highest level in almost two years, data from the National Statistical Institute showed on Wednesday.



The consumer price index, or CPI, climbed 5.6 percent year-over-year in September, faster than the 5.3 percent rise in August.



Moreover, this was the highest inflation since October 2023, when prices rose 5.8 percent.



The annual price growth in housing and utilities accelerated to 8.7 percent from 8.5 percent in August, and transportation costs rebounded by 0.4 percent. Meanwhile, inflation based on food products and soft drinks eased to 6.2 percent from 6.9 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.8 percent versus a 0.1 increase in August.



EU-harmonized inflation also climbed to 4.1 percent in September from 3.5 percent in August. Month-on-month, the harmonized index of consumer prices decreased 0.6 percent.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News