

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Progressive Corp. (PGR) revealed earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $2.615 billion, or $4.45 per share. This compares with $2.334 billion, or $3.97 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 9.9% to $21.384 billion from $19.455 billion last year.



Progressive Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



