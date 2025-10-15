Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 15.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Milliardär-gestützt: Eine 10-Bagger-Goldaktie, die gerade erst durchstartet!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0J4D9 | ISIN: US86688Q1004 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
SUN-TIMES MEDIA GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
ACCESS Newswire
15.10.2025 15:02 Uhr
57 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Proactive Worldwide Named One of the Top 25 Workplaces in Chicago by the Chicago Sun-Times

Proactive Worldwide, a global leader in competitive intelligence and specialty market research services, is proud to announce that the Chicago Sun-Times has recognized it as one of the Top 25 Workplaces in Chicago.

SCHAUMBURG, ILLINOIS / ACCESS Newswire / October 15, 2025 / Proactive Worldwide, a global leader in competitive intelligence and specialty market research services, is proud to announce that the Chicago Sun-Times has recognized it as one of the Top 25 Workplaces in Chicago.

This prestigious honor highlights Proactive Worldwide's commitment to fostering a culture of collaboration, innovation, and professional growth while delivering world-class intelligence solutions to Fortune 1000 clients across industries.

"Our people are at the heart of everything we do," said David Kalinowski, President and Co-Founder of Proactive Worldwide. "To be recognized as one of the Top 25 Workplaces in Chicago in the small business category reflects the dedication, creativity, and passion our team brings daily, not only to our clients, but also to one another."

The Chicago Sun-Times ranking celebrates organizations that excel in employee engagement, career development opportunities, workplace culture, and benefits. Proactive Worldwide's recognition underscores its long-standing emphasis on empowering employees, promoting continuous learning, and building a workplace where diverse perspectives fuel innovation.

Since its founding in 1995, Proactive Worldwide has grown into one of the most respected names in competitive intelligence. It serves clients in healthcare, technology, financial services, manufacturing, consumer goods, and beyond. With its headquarters in the Chicago metropolitan area, Proactive remains deeply connected to the local business community while maintaining a global reach.

"This recognition validates what we've always believed-when you invest in people, you build a stronger company and deliver greater value to clients," added Kalinowski.

About Proactive Worldwide
Proactive Worldwide (PWW) is a global specialty market research company focused on strategic competitive analysis. We enable leading organizations worldwide to identify vulnerabilities, forecast market trends, and strategically navigate growth and mitigate risks. Our approach is comprehensive - analyzing competitors, suppliers, customers, and regulatory landscapes through primary and secondary intelligence gathering. With a 30-year track record of success, PWW's custom methodology, skilled research and analysis teams, and in-house industry experts converge to deliver impactful insights that reveal hidden opportunities and critical challenges. Learn more at https://www.proactiveworldwide.com.

Contact Information

Kelley Loiacono
Chief of Staff
kelleyl@proactiveworldwide.com
847-483-9300

.

SOURCE: Proactive Worldwide



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/proactive-worldwide-named-one-of-the-top-25-workplaces-in-chicag-1086958

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.