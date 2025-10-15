Proactive Worldwide Named One of the Top 25 Workplaces in Chicago by the Chicago Sun-Times

Proactive Worldwide, a global leader in competitive intelligence and specialty market research services, is proud to announce that the Chicago Sun-Times has recognized it as one of the Top 25 Workplaces in Chicago.

SCHAUMBURG, ILLINOIS / ACCESS Newswire / October 15, 2025 / Proactive Worldwide, a global leader in competitive intelligence and specialty market research services, is proud to announce that the Chicago Sun-Times has recognized it as one of the Top 25 Workplaces in Chicago.

This prestigious honor highlights Proactive Worldwide's commitment to fostering a culture of collaboration, innovation, and professional growth while delivering world-class intelligence solutions to Fortune 1000 clients across industries.

"Our people are at the heart of everything we do," said David Kalinowski, President and Co-Founder of Proactive Worldwide. "To be recognized as one of the Top 25 Workplaces in Chicago in the small business category reflects the dedication, creativity, and passion our team brings daily, not only to our clients, but also to one another."

The Chicago Sun-Times ranking celebrates organizations that excel in employee engagement, career development opportunities, workplace culture, and benefits. Proactive Worldwide's recognition underscores its long-standing emphasis on empowering employees, promoting continuous learning, and building a workplace where diverse perspectives fuel innovation.

Since its founding in 1995, Proactive Worldwide has grown into one of the most respected names in competitive intelligence. It serves clients in healthcare, technology, financial services, manufacturing, consumer goods, and beyond. With its headquarters in the Chicago metropolitan area, Proactive remains deeply connected to the local business community while maintaining a global reach.

"This recognition validates what we've always believed-when you invest in people, you build a stronger company and deliver greater value to clients," added Kalinowski.

About Proactive Worldwide

Proactive Worldwide (PWW) is a global specialty market research company focused on strategic competitive analysis. We enable leading organizations worldwide to identify vulnerabilities, forecast market trends, and strategically navigate growth and mitigate risks. Our approach is comprehensive - analyzing competitors, suppliers, customers, and regulatory landscapes through primary and secondary intelligence gathering. With a 30-year track record of success, PWW's custom methodology, skilled research and analysis teams, and in-house industry experts converge to deliver impactful insights that reveal hidden opportunities and critical challenges. Learn more at https://www.proactiveworldwide.com.

Contact Information

Kelley Loiacono

Chief of Staff

kelleyl@proactiveworldwide.com

847-483-9300

SOURCE: Proactive Worldwide

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/proactive-worldwide-named-one-of-the-top-25-workplaces-in-chicag-1086958