

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The markedly dovish tone in Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech on Tuesday was the prime mover for markets across asset classes, tenors and regions. Signs of political stabilization in France also bolstered market sentiment. Markets also braced for a new set of corporate earning updates.



Wall Street Futures are trading with gains. Benchmarks in Europe rallied as political tensions in France eased. Asian markets also finished trading on a positive note.



The six-currency Dollar Index has retreated. Ten-year bond yields eased emphatically. Both the crude oil benchmarks rebounded after massive losses on Tuesday. Gold futures (for December settlement) touched a fresh all-time high above $4,235. Positive sentiment prevails in crypto markets.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 46,541.20, up 0.59% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,696.60, up 0.79% Germany's DAX at 24,244.20, up 0.05% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 9,413.85, down 0.41% France's CAC 40 at 8,097.76, up 2.25% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,624.95, up 1.31% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 47,672.67, up 1.76% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,990.90, up 1.03% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,912.21, up 1.22% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 25,910.60, up 1.84%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1620, up 0.10% GBP/USD at 1.3352, up 0.23% USD/JPY at 151.51, down 0.22% AUD/USD at 0.6514, up 0.42% USD/CAD at 1.4043, down 0.01% Dollar Index at 98.88, down 0.17%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.018%, down 0.17% Germany at 2.5769%, down 1.12% France at 3.359%, down 1.41% U.K. at 4.5450%, down 1.05% Japan at 1.657%, down 0.24%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Dec) at $62.38, down 0.02%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Nov) at $58.77, up 0.12%. Gold Futures (Dec) at $4,213.04, up 1.19%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $112,104.73, up 0.50% Ethereum at $4,109.49, up 3.22% BNB at $1,184.74, up 0.69% XRP at $2.49, up 1.59% Solana at $203.14, up 3.74%



