GigaDevice, a leading semiconductor company specializing in Flash memory, 32-bit microcontrollers (MCUs), sensors, and analog products, has announced the official launch of the Digital Power Joint Lab in collaboration with Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ: NVTS). By combining GigaDevice's GD32MCU expertise with Navitas' advantages in high-frequency, high-speed, and highly integrated GaN technologies, and its GeneSiC technology leveraging 'trench-assisted planar' technology, the collaboration aims to deliver intelligent and high-efficiency digital power solutions for emerging markets such as AI data centers, photovoltaic inverters, energy storage systems, charging infrastructure, and electric vehicles.

Before its official launch, the lab achieved several important technological milestones, including 4.5kW and 12kW server power supply solutions and a 500W single-stage PV micro-inverter, addressing the industry's demand for high-density, high-efficiency power design and demonstrating the combined innovation strength of both companies.

The 500W single-stage PV micro-inverter solution, powered by GigaDevice's GD32G553 MCU and Navitas' GaNFast Bi-Directional power ICs, adopts a single-stage one-to-one architecture, offering high efficiency, low loss, high integration, and cost optimization. Through an advanced hybrid modulation strategy and soft-switching techniques, it achieves over 97.5% peak efficiency, CEC efficiency above 97%, and MPPT efficiency exceeding 99.9%. The single-stage architecture directly converts DC to AC, removing the intermediate DC-DC stage, improving power density while reducing components and system loss. Magnetic integration and GaNFast Bi-Directional power ICs further minimize system size and BOM cost.

The 4.5 kW and 12 kW AI server power solutions, developed with GigaDevice's GD32G553 MCU alongside Navitas GaNSafe ICs, and Gen-3 Fast SiC MOSFETs, target AI servers, conventional servers, and hyperscale data centers. The 12kW model complies with OCP, ORv3, and CRPS standards, through a compact, optimized design, surpasses the 80 PLUS® "Ruby" efficiency benchmark, reaching 97.8% peak efficiency.

With the establishment of the Digital Power Joint Lab, GigaDevice and Navitas will further expand their collaboration to accelerate innovation in next-generation digital power systems. The lab will focus on developing comprehensive system-level reference designs and application-specific solutions to enable smarter, greener, and more energy-efficient power systems across data centers, renewable energy, and electric mobility. This partnership marks a significant step toward shaping the future of digital power electronics through technology integration, innovation, and sustainability.

About GigaDevice

GigaDevice Semiconductor Inc. is a global leading fabless supplier. Founded in April 2005, the company has continuously expanded its international footprint and established its global headquarters in Singapore in 2025. Today, GigaDevice operates branch offices across numerous countries and regions, providing localized support at customers' fingertips. Committed to building a complete ecosystem with major product lines Flash memory, MCU, sensor and analog as the core driving force, GigaDevice can provide a wide range of solutions and services in the fields of industrial, automotive, computing, consumer electronics, IoT, mobile, networking and communications. GigaDevice has received the ISO26262:2018 automotive functional safety ASIL D certification, IEC 61508 functional safety product certification, as well as ISO9001, ISO14001, ISO45001, and Duns certifications. In a constant quest to expand our technology offering to customers, GigaDevice has also formed strategic alliances with leading foundries, assembly, and test plants to streamline supply chain management. For more details, please visit: www.gigadevice.com

