TOKYO, Oct 15, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (hereafter, Mitsubishi Motors) announced that the all-new Delica Mini super height-wagon kei-car1 has been selected among the Good Design Best 100 at the Good Design Award 2025, organized by the Japan Institute of Design Promotion. Additionally, the all-new Destinator midsize SUV won the Good Design Award 2025, while the Delica series was honored with the Good Design Long Life Design Award 2025.Mitsubishi Motors has embraced the design creative values "Kaku, Tan, Jun2" as the essence of what it offers to customers through design, aiming to create designs that embody the brand's unique character. By emphasizing dynamic strength, robustness, and authentic quality backed by functionality, Mitsubishi Motors is committed to delivering trust and excitement in its customers.At the Good Design Award 2025, the Delica Mini and Destinator were honored for embodying the essence of Mitsubishi Motors, reflecting this design creative values while expressing their unique design concepts. The Delica series was recognized for its bold design that embodies the spacious comfort of an MPV with the maneuverability and reliability of an SUV, while carrying forward a tradition spanning over half a century and continuing to evolve with the times.Delica MiniComments from the jury:The all-new model, released just two years after its predecessor's debut, builds upon the original design concept while adding more volume to its square body. This gives the impression of a low center of gravity and stability, despite being a kei-car. The front face features larger circular headlights than its predecessor, enclosed within a horizontally-themed frame, giving it an expression that blends friendliness with toughness. On the sides of the body, powerful upright A-pillars and muscular D-pillars form a geometric silhouette, emphasizing the spaciousness and reassurance of the cabin. The blacked-out pillars tighten the sense of volume, creating a compact yet taut impression.The interior creates a space that combines lightness and advanced technology through the integration of horizontally-themed panels and a large display. The official mascot "Deli Maru" is incorporated into the user interface, skillfully expressing a feeling of friendliness. Its differentiation from the Nissan Roox, its sibling model, is even clearer than its predecessor, making it a highly refined design worthy of significant praise.Key Features:The all-new Delica Mini is a super height-wagon kei-car that bears the name of the Delica minivan, combining a spacious interior with powerful driving performance. The all-new model builds on its predecessor's design concept of "Daily Adventure #2," while making bold advancements in exterior and interior design, as well as driving performance, safety features, ease of handling, and user-friendliness, making it ideal for both everyday driving and outdoor adventures.DestinatorComments from the jury:The exterior, sculpted with geometric lines, exudes a solid and stable presence, softened by the interplay of expressive surfaces that prevent it from appearing overly rigid. Its overall stance firmly grips the ground, projecting a superb sense of stability. The front face features a minimalist surface composition that reflects emerging design trends and creates a powerful sense of solidity. The T-shaped design, which integrates the headlights that were traditionally split vertically, adds intricacy and enhances the overall refinement of the vehicle. By blacking out the pillars and roofline, the design maintains a clean, simple form while balancing the strength of an SUV with urban sharpness.Inside, the horizontally-themed design, combined with a large display, delivers both practicality and visual spaciousness, creating a calm and advanced space. The design of the Destinator masterfully integrates a sense of volume and precision, strength and sophistication, achieving a high level of perfection.Key Features:The guiding concept behind the development of the all-new Destinator was to create a "Confidence Booster for Energetic Families." It is a seven-seat midsize SUV with a spacious three-row seating layout. The design concept was based on two keywords: "Gravitas and Dynamism." "Gravitas" conveys a commanding presence through a ground-hugging stance that exudes stability, while "Dynamism" expresses superior road handling and maneuverability enabled by high ground clearance, along with the powerful driving performance expected of an SUV.Delica seriesComments from the jury:When people hear the name "Delica," the image that comes to mind may vary depending on the person. Some may picture a green, boxy Delica with sturdy wheels powering through snowy terrain. Others may think of the more recent models, ideal for family outings like shopping or camping and off-road adventures.It is not easy for a model that was originally designed for commercial use to continue evolving over time and become deeply integrated into people's lifestyles. Yet, the Delica series has consistently fulfilled its core mission "to safely transport people and cargo." This principle has guided its design across generations, manifesting in its reliable performance and thoughtfully crafted features. The jury highly commends this as a true example of long-life design and expresses hope that the Delica will continue to deliver new possibilities and safety to people through ongoing development that adapts to the times.Key Features:The Delica, whose name originates from "delivery car," has been a popular nameplate for over half a century, ever since the launch of the first model in 1968. Designed to reliably transport passengers and cargo across various road conditions, it has achieved cumulative sales of over 1.38 million units3 and remains one of the brand's longest-selling models.The current fifth-generation Delica D:5, released in January 2007, was developed around the themes of "the comfort of a minivan" and "the strength of an SUV," positioning it as a unique, SUV-styled minivan. In February 2019, it adopted Mitsubishi Motors' signature Dynamic Shield front face design concept, along with an interior focused on functionality and premium quality. A one-of-a-kind, all-around minivan that embodies the essence of Mitsubishi Motors, the Delica D:5 delivers a powerful, quiet, and smooth ride thanks to its clean diesel engine, and offers superior off-road handling through its electronically-controlled 4WD system.Kei-car is a vehicle category in Japan for microcars. The kanji characters (Kaku), (Tan) and (Jun) have been adopted by Mitsubishi Motors as embodiments of its design creative values. "Kaku" stands for Confidence, Daring, and Generosity; "Tan" expresses Athleticism and Dynamism; and "Jun" captures the essence of Timeless Modernity. Based on the company's own researchAbout Mitsubishi MotorsMitsubishi Motors Corporation (TSE:7211) - a member of the Alliance with Renault and Nissan - is a global automobile company based in Tokyo, Japan, which has about 28,000 employees and a global footprint with production facilities in Japan and the ASEAN region. Mitsubishi Motors has a competitive edge in SUVs, pickup trucks and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles, and appeals to ambitious drivers willing to challenge convention and embrace innovation. Since the production of our first vehicle more than a century ago, Mitsubishi Motors has been a leader in electrification - launched the i-MiEV, the world's first mass-produced electric vehicle in 2009, followed by the Outlander PHEV, the world's first plug-in hybrid electric SUV in 2013. With a target of increasing the sales ratio of electrified vehicles to 100% by 2035, Mitsubishi Motors will deliver models that embody Mitsubishi Motors-ness and contribute to the realization of a carbon-neutral society. For more information on Mitsubishi Motors, please visit the company's website at https://www.mitsubishi-motors.com/en/Source: Mitsubishi MotorsCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.