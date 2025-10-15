The world's premier Process Intelligence event will showcase how PI makes AI work in the enterprise

Celonis, a global leader in Process Mining and Process Intelligence, today announced the agenda for Celosphere 2025, taking place November 4-5 in Munich, Germany. This year's program will spotlight the latest in Process Intelligence innovations and tangible, real-world examples to help companies make AI work for their organizations.

Celosphere 2025 will bring together more than 3,500 business and technology leaders from around the world for two days of visionary keynotes, AI workshops, product deep dives, panel discussions, and live demonstrations all focused on how Process Intelligence enables successful enterprise-wide AI with measurable returns.

This year's agenda features leading changemakers from organizations including ARM, Barclays, BMW, British American Tobacco, Cisco, Cosentino, Deutsche Telekom, DHL Group, Mercedes-Benz Group AG, Mondelez, Novartis, Olympus, Renault, Scania, State of Oklahoma, Uniper, Vinmar and Virgin Media sharing how they are using Process Intelligence and AI to transform how their businesses run.

Attendees will gain hands-on insights into how Process Intelligence and AI are driving real-world, measurable impact from automating order management and procurement, to orchestrating intelligent agents across end-to-end processes.

Celosphere 2025 will also celebrate the Global Game Changers Awards, recognizing organizations across four categories Innovation, Value Excellence, Social Impact and Community Inspiration judged by an esteemed panel of industry experts from Pfizer, Smurfit Westrock and Carl Zeiss AG.

Register now to join the Celonis community in Munich this November and experience the future of enterprise AI in action, or register to join the virtual livestream at 10am CET (4am ET) and also at 6pm CET (12noon ET) on Tuesday November 4, 2025.

About Celonis

Celonis makes processes work for people, companies, and the planet. The Celonis Process Intelligence Platform, powered by process mining and AI, combines process data and business context to create a living digital twin of the enterprise, connecting people to processes, teams to each other, and AI to the business. Thousands of companies worldwide, including half of the top 200 companies on the Forbes Global 2000, use Celonis to understand their business, optimize operations and drive significant value across the top, bottom, and green lines.

Celonis is headquartered in Munich, Germany, and New York City, USA, with more than 20 offices worldwide.

