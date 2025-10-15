

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Consumer price inflation in Croatia increased as initially estimated in September to the highest level in nearly two years, the latest data from the Croatian Bureau of Statistics revealed on Wednesday.



The consumer price index rose 4.2 percent year-on-year in September, slightly faster than August's stable 4.1 percent increase. That was in line with the flash data published on October 1.



A rate higher than this was last seen in December 2023, when inflation was 4.5 percent.



Costs for housing and utilities alone surged 8.8 percent annually in September, and prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages climbed 5.7 percent. Meanwhile, transport charges were 0.8 percent less expensive.



Inflation, based on the EU measure of the harmonized index of consumer prices, was steady at 4.6 percent, as estimated. Monthly, the HICP dropped 0.6 percent.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News