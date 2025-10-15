Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2025) - Omega Pacific Resources Ltd. (CSE: OMGA) ("Omega Pacific" or the "Company") announces the Company has closed a final tranche (the "Final Tranche") of its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") previously announced on June 17, 2025. The Final Tranche has resulted in the sale of 1,600,000 flow-through units (the "FT Units") for gross proceeds of $200,000 at an amended price of $0.125 per FT unit. The proceeds will be used for a planned exploration program on the Williams Property, located on the Williams Property in BC's Toodoggone District.

Each FT Unit consists of one flow-through common share (a "FT Share") and one share purchase warrant (a "FT Unit Warrant") exercisable into one additional non flow-through common share at a price of $0.15 per share for a 2-year period.

In connection with the sale of the Units and FT Units, the Company paid a total of $16,000 in cash and issued 128,000 finder's warrants (the "Finder's Warrants") to eligible finders for certain of the Units and/or FT Units sold. The Finder's Warrants are exercisable at a price of $0.125 per share for up to 2 years from the date of issuance.

All securities issued are subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance.

The flow-through shares will qualify as "flow-through shares" for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Act"). The proceeds of the flow-through private placement will be used to incur "Canadian exploration expense" (within the meaning of the Act). The Company will renounce these expenses to the purchasers with an effective date of no later than December 31, 2025, and as required under the Act.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States or any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to qualification or registration under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. The securities being offered have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Williams Exploration Strategy

The GIC Prospect at the Williams Property hosts a robust, bulk tonnage epithermal gold system. All four 2024 drill holes intersected bulk tonnage and localized high grade gold mineralization in multiple zones. WM24-01 intersected 1.69 g/t Au over 104 m and WM22-02ext. returned 2.16 g/t Au over 96.92 m. Mineralization is open in all directions and GIC represents a prospective target distancing over 12 km. The Company's 2025 exploration program will focus on a 1,400 x 400 m zone, seeking to extend mineralization from 2024 drill locations. More information is highlighted in the Company's press release dated June 4, 2025 and will be further detailed as programs commence.

About Omega Pacific Resources

Omega Pacific Resources Ltd. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and development of precious metal projects in British Columbia. The Company also continues to evaluate prospective assets domestically and internationally. With a talented technical team, Omega Pacific is commitment to responsible exploration with judicious use of capital.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws including, without limitation, the timing, nature, scope and details regarding the Company's exploration plans and results. Such statements and information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, its projects, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. Such statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "expect", "believe", "plan", "anticipate", "estimate", "scheduled", "forecast", "predict" and other similar terminology, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. These statements reflect the company's current expectations regarding future events, performance and results and speak only as of the date of this release.

Forward-looking statements in this press release but are not limited to, statements with respect to the expectations of management regarding the Offering, the expectations of management regarding the use of proceeds of the Offering, closing conditions for the Offering, and no objection from the CSE in respect of the Offering. These forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information. Risks that could change or prevent these statements from coming to fruition include the CSE objecting to the Offering; the proceeds of the Offering may not be used as stated in this news release; Omega Pacific may be unable to satisfy all of the conditions to the closing required by the CSE. Omega Pacific does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements or information except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

