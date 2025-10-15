

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple announced M5, its next-generation system on a chip built for AI, resulting in a more capable chip for the 14-inch MacBook Pro, iPad Pro, and Apple Vision Pro. With M5, the new 14-inch MacBook Pro and iPad Pro benefit from dramatically accelerated processing for AI-driven workflows.



Apple said M5 features a next-generation 10-core GPU architecture with a Neural Accelerator in each core, enabling GPU-based AI workloads to run faster, with over 4x the peak GPU compute performance compared to M4. The GPU also offers enhanced graphics capabilities and third-generation ray tracing that combined deliver a graphics performance that is up to 45 percent higher than M4. M5 has up to a 10-core CPU made up of six efficiency cores and up to four performance cores. M5 also features an improved 16-core Neural Engine, a powerful media engine, and a nearly 30 percent increase in unified memory bandwidth to 153GB/s.



Apple also unveiled a new 14-inch MacBook Pro, featuring M5 chip. It comes with features - including a Liquid Retina XDR display with a nano-texture option, a 12MP Center Stage camera, a six-speaker sound system, Apple Intelligence capabilities, and macOS Tahoe. The 14-inch MacBook Pro with M5 has starting price of $1,599, and is available to pre-order, with availability beginning October 22.



Apple introduced the new iPad Pro featuring the M5 chip. The new iPad Pro delivers up to 3.5x the AI performance than iPad Pro with M4. iPad Pro comes in 11-inch and 13-inch sizes, and features the Ultra Retina XDR display. The new iPad Pro is available to pre-order, and will be available in stores beginning October 22. The 11-inch iPad Pro starts at $999 for the Wi-Fi model, and $1,199 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model.



Apple introduced Apple Vision Pro with the M5 chip that delivers higher performance, improved display rendering, faster AI-powered workflows, and extended battery life. The upgraded Vision Pro also comes with the soft, cushioned Dual Knit Band to help users achieve an even more comfortable fit, and visionOS 26. Vision Pro with M5 and the Dual Knit Band is now available to pre-order on apple.com. It will be available nationwide beginning October 22. Apple Vision Pro with the M5 chip and Dual Knit Band starts at $3,499. Dual Knit Band is available to purchase separately for $99.



