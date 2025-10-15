Anzeige
Mittwoch, 15.10.2025
Milliardär-gestützt: Eine 10-Bagger-Goldaktie, die gerade erst durchstartet!
WKN: A3CSTF | ISIN: SE0016074249
Tradegate
15.10.25 | 16:15
17,710 Euro
-1,45 % -0,260
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.10.2025 15:40 Uhr
23 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Mildef Group AB: MilDef receives call-off order worth SEK 320 million from European NATO country

After MilDef 2022 signed a 20-year framework agreement with the Armed Forces in an unnamed NATO country, worth SEK 2.8 billion, a major hardware order has now been placed, worth SEK 320 million. The delivery concerns MilDef's proprietary IT equipment for the digitization of the country's army. Deliveries will take place 2026-2028.

To contribute to the NATO country's upgrade of tactical IT integrated into a completely new fleet of military vehicles, this government organization has turned to MilDef for a complete range of deliveries in hardware, software, integration, and lifecycle services. MilDef will supply the country's armed forces with computers, monitors, and network infrastructure for digitized command capabilities.

"Since the framework agreement was signed, we have worked closely with the armed forces in the country in question to digitize and modernize its current and future vehicle programs. We are now seeing an acceleration in defense buildup and a shift from words to action to build both a strong national defense and an integrated part of NATO's defense in Europe," says Daniel Ljunggren, President and CEO of MilDef.

The counterparty cannot be disclosed due to national security reasons. The new order is part of the framework agreement, which is by far the largest to date for MilDef, estimated at SEK 2.8 billion over 20 years.

This statement is information that MilDef Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This statement was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, on October 15, 2025 at 15:40 CEST.

For more information, please contact:

Daniel Ljunggren, CEO and President
Phone: +46 70 668 00 15
Email: daniel.ljunggren@mildef.com

Olof Engvall, Head of IR & Communications
Phone: +46 735 41 45 73
Email: olof.engvall@mildef.com

MilDef - WE ARMOR IT.
MilDef is a global systems integrator and full-spectrum provider specializing in rugged IT for military, government and critical infrastructure sectors. MilDef provides hardware, software and services that shield and protect critical information streams and systems, when and where the stakes are the highest. MilDef's products are sold to more than 200 customers through companies in Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark, United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, the United States and Australia. MilDef was founded in 1997 and is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2021.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
