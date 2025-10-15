Mildef Group AB: MilDef receives call-off order worth SEK 320 million from European NATO country

After MilDef 2022 signed a 20-year framework agreement with the Armed Forces in an unnamed NATO country, worth SEK 2.8 billion, a major hardware order has now been placed, worth SEK 320 million. The delivery concerns MilDef's proprietary IT equipment for the digitization of the country's army. Deliveries will take place 2026-2028.

To contribute to the NATO country's upgrade of tactical IT integrated into a completely new fleet of military vehicles, this government organization has turned to MilDef for a complete range of deliveries in hardware, software, integration, and lifecycle services. MilDef will supply the country's armed forces with computers, monitors, and network infrastructure for digitized command capabilities.

"Since the framework agreement was signed, we have worked closely with the armed forces in the country in question to digitize and modernize its current and future vehicle programs. We are now seeing an acceleration in defense buildup and a shift from words to action to build both a strong national defense and an integrated part of NATO's defense in Europe," says Daniel Ljunggren, President and CEO of MilDef.

The counterparty cannot be disclosed due to national security reasons. The new order is part of the framework agreement, which is by far the largest to date for MilDef, estimated at SEK 2.8 billion over 20 years.

This statement is information that MilDef Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This statement was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, on October 15, 2025 at 15:40 CEST.

