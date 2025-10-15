Anzeige
WKN: A3EUTE | ISIN: US89686D3035
15.10.25
15.10.2025
trivago N.V.'s Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Release Scheduled for November 4, 2025; Webcast Scheduled for November 5, 2025

DÜSSELDORF, GERMANY - October 15, 2025 - trivago N.V.. A replay of the call is expected to be available for at least three months.

About trivago N.V.

trivago N.V. (NASDAQ: TRVG) is a leading global hotel search and price comparison platform and one of the most recognized travel brands in the world. When price savvy travelers are searching for a hotel, we want trivago to be the obvious choice. We aim to help travelers find the best place to stay and the best time to go. trivago aims to enable them to book with confidence, saving travelers valuable time and money. By leveraging cutting-edge technology, we seek to personalize and simplify the hotel search experience for millions of travelers every month. We provide access to more than 5.0 million hotels and other types of accommodation in over 190 countries.

Investor Contact:

ir@trivago.com


