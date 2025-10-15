PRODWAYS: Activity of the 3rd quarter 2025: EUR 12 million in revenues

Prodways Group recorded revenue of €12 million in the 3rd quarter of 2025, a decrease of €0.8 million, corresponding to -6% compared to the 3rd quarter of 2024. Over this period, the Systems division's activity increased, mainly due to sales of printers and materials. The Products division performed worse than in the previous year, in line with the trends observed in previous quarters.

3rd quarter and first 9 months 2025 revenue by division

The 2024 quarterly revenues published last year contained an accounting error in the distribution of revenues between Q3 2024 and Q4 2024. Q3 2024 revenue was €12.7 million (vs. €14.7 million reported). Q4 2024 revenue was €14.9 million (vs. €12.9 million reported). The table below provides a comparison with the corrected figures. A summary table of 2024 revenues corrected by quarter is available at the end of the press release.

(in millions of euros) T3 2025 T3 2024

corrected Variation (%) 9 months 2025 9 months 2024 Variation (%) Variation

org. (%)1 Systems 5,8 5,6 +4% 19,4 20,3 -4% -2% Products 6,2 7,2 -14% 20,5 23,5 -13% -12% Intra-group structure & eliminations 0,0 0,0 n.a 0,0 -0,1 n.a n.a Consolidated revenue 12,0 12,7 -6% 39,9 43,8 -9% -7%

1 The difference between the change on a current basis and the organic variation corresponds to the change in scope of consolidation that occurred in Q1 2024 (disposals of Solidscape and Cristal)

Division Systems

The Systems division recorded revenue of €5.8 million, up €0.2 million compared to the third quarter of 2024.

This quarter, new orders for MovingLight ceramic printers were placed by a major player in the aerospace sector. They will generate additional revenue when they are delivered in the coming months.

Materials sales increased thanks to the restocking of several customers in the dental sector. However, they remained down in the first nine months of the year, due to a sustained competitive environment.

The Software business remained stable over the period: the increase in SaaS sales offset the slowdown in on-premises sales, affected by the climate of uncertainty in France which is slowing down industrial investments.

Division Products

The Products division recorded €6.2 million in revenues, a decrease of €1.0 million compared to the third quarter of 2024, in line with the trend observed in previous quarters due to the same factors.

Digital Manufacturing posted a level of activity comparable to that of previous quarters, which remains lower than in the previous year, particularly in Germany, where the decrease reached €0.7 million. In France, revenues are relatively stable.

Audiology revenues also decreased by €0.2 million compared to the previous year, mainly due to a reduction in the volume of sales to industrial customers.

2025 objectives

The decline in revenues observed in the first 9 months of 2025 and the economic context have led Prodways to confirm the low end of its revised 2025 objectives communicated at the time of the publication of Q2 2025 revenue: the company is targeting revenue of around €55 million (compared to €59 million last year on a comparable basis). In this context, the company confirms its ability to manage its performance with agility by implementing rigorous cost control. As a result, Prodways Group continues to aim for an improvement in its current EBITDA rate.

Appendix

IFRS corrected revenues 2024 (in millions of euros) T1 T2 T3 T4 FY 2024 2024 2024 2024 2024 Systems 7,6 7,1 5,6 7,9 28,2 Products 8,4 7,9 7,2 7,0 30,5 Intra-group structure & eliminations 0,0 0,0 0,0 0,0 -0,1 Consolidated revenue 16,0 15,0 12,7 14,9 58,7

