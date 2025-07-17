PRODWAYS: Activity of the 2nd quarter 2025: EUR 13.4 million revenues

17 July 2025 à 18h

Prodways Group achieved €13.4 million in revenue for the second quarter of 2025. This represents a decrease of €1.7 million, or -11%, compared to the second quarter of 2024. The second quarter of 2025 was marked by a slowdown in activity across both divisions of the group. This decline is explained by the uncertain economic climate in the first part of 2025, which led to a wait-and-see attitude among the group's industrial clients.

In this challenging market environment, Prodways Group maintained strong cost control and continued to pursue its profitability improvement objectives. Despite the drop in revenue, the group achieved a higher margin level at the start of 2025 compared to the 2024 fiscal year. The half-year results will be published on September 10, 2025.

Revenues of the 2nd quarter and 1st semester 2025 by division

(in € million) Q2

2025 Q2

2024 Var.

(%) H1

2025 H1

2024 Var.

(%) Organic var.

(%)1 Systems 6,5 7,1 -9% 13,6 14,8 -8% -4% Products 6,9 7,9 -13% 14,3 16,3 -12% -11% Structure & intra-group eliminiations 0,0 0,0 n.a 0,0 0,0 n.a n.a Consolidated revenues 13,4 15,0 -11% 27,9 31,1 -10% -8%

1 The difference between the change on a current perimeter basis and the organic variation corresponds to the change in scope that occurred in the first quarter of 2024 (disposals of Solidscape and Cristal).

Systems division

The Systems division achieved revenues of €6.5 million, a decrease of €0.6 million compared to the first quarter of 2024.

Printer sales were mainly composed of MovingLight ceramic models at the start of 2025. This trend is expected to continue throughout the rest of the year, as commercial activity for this application becomes more significant than in the dental sector.

Sales of 3D Materials declined this quarter, mainly due to a lack of visibility among our dental sector clients who delayed restocking their inventories.

The Software business progressed in the second quarter. This performance results from gaining new clients, which offsets the effects of the transition to the SaaS model. SaaS sales grew strongly, reaching consolidated growth of 65% in the first half of the year.

Products division

The Products division generated €6.9 million in revenue, a decrease of €1.0 million compared to the second quarter of 2024.

This decline is primarily due to lower activity in Digital Manufacturing in Germany (-€0.6 million) amid a difficult economic context, especially in the automotive sector. In France, revenue levels remained relatively stable.

Audiology revenues dropped this quarter compared to last year. The arrival of a new general manager for audiology in April 2025 should have its first effects from the second half of 2025. Some leading indicators are trending positively, such as the number of impressions taken for industrial clients, which increased in June, and the intensification of responses to tenders issued by several major hearing sector players.

Clarification on the new strategic direction

At the end of the second quarter, Prodways Group clarified its new strategic direction (read the dedicated press release). The Board of Directors is considering the possibility of asset disposals within the Systems division, which now achieves a good level of profitability and whose activities offer few synergies within the group. This division includes 3D Software, Printers, and 3D Materials. The majority of proceeds from these sales could then be distributed to shareholders as exceptional dividends, thereby crystalizing the value of these activities. The company will retain a portion of the proceeds to service debt and ensure business continuity.

At the end of July 2025, The AMF, duly informed of the plan to dispose of the main assets, has acknowledged the legal analysis demonstrating that the Gorgé family group does not control Prodways and, consequently, that article 236-6 of the AMF's General Regulation does not apply.

Objectives 2025

Due to the revenue decline observed at the start of 2025 and the economic context, Prodways is adjusting its 2025 objectives set at the beginning of the year: the company now targets revenue around €55 to €58 million (versus €59 million last year on a comparable basis). Thanks to effective cost management, Prodways Group still aims to improve its current EBITDA margin rate.

About Prodways Group

Prodways Group specializes in industrial and professional 3D printing with a unique position as an integrated European player. The Group has developed across the entire value chain of 3D printing (software, printers, materials, parts & services) with a technologically advanced industrial solution. Prodways Group offers a wide range of 3D printing systems and premium composite, hybrid, or powder materials (SYSTEMS division). The Group also manufactures and markets on-demand parts, prototypes, and small series printed in 3D, in plastic and metal (PRODUCTS division). Prodways Group serves a wide range of sectors, particularly in the medical field.

Listed on Euronext Paris (FR0012613610 - PWG), the Group reported in 2024 revenue of €59 million.

For further information: https://www.prodways-group.com

