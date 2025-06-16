PRODWAYS: Effective transfer of Prodways Group's shares to Euronext Growth

16 June 2025

Prodways Group announces that the transfer of its share listing from the regulated Euronext Paris market to the Euronext Growth Paris multilateral trading facility will take effect on June 18, 2025.

The application for admission of Prodways Group shares to the Euronext Growth Paris market was approved by Euronext's Admissions Committee on June 13, 2025.

The ordinary shares issued by Prodways will be delisted from the regulated Euronext Paris market and admitted to Euronext Growth Paris on June 18, 2025.

This transfer, implemented by the Board of Directors on March 19, 2025, following authorization from Prodways' General Meeting of Shareholders on March 10, 2025, will allow Prodways Group, on the one hand, to have its shares traded on a growth market for SMEs aligned with its current size and stock market profile, and on the other hand, to reduce the obligations and constraints it is currently required to comply with. The company will thus simplify and reduce the resources allocated to its listing while benefiting from the appeal of Euronext Growth, a trading facility open to both professional and retail investors, with nearly 600 listed companies.

Prodways will continue to effectively disseminate regulated information and provide accurate, precise, and truthful information by making public any information likely to significantly influence the share price (privileged information), in accordance with the provisions of Regulation (EU) No. 596-2014 of April 16, 2014, on market abuse ("MAR").

The Information Document prepared as part of this transfer of listing to Euronext Growth Paris is available on the company's website (https://www.prodways-group.com) in the "Financial Information" section.

The ISIN identification code for Prodways Group shares will remain unchanged: FR0012613610.

The ticker will become ALPWG as of June 18, 2025. Furthermore, Prodways shares will remain eligible for PEA and PEA-PME schemes after the transfer to Euronext Growth Paris.

For its transfer to Euronext Growth Paris, Prodways is supported by TP ICAP Midcap as Listing Sponsor.

Final schedule

June 13, 2025: Notification by Euronext of the decision to admit Prodways shares to Euronext Growth Paris

June 16, 2025: Publication of a press release by the company announcing its transfer of listing and posting of the Information Document on the company's and Euronext's websites

June 16, 2025: Publication of a Euronext market notice announcing the delisting of Prodways ordinary shares from Euronext Paris

June 16, 2025: Publication of a Euronext market notice announcing the admission of Prodways ordinary shares (ALPWG) to Euronext Growth Paris

June 18, 2025: Effective transfer: delisting of Prodways shares from Euronext Paris (before market opening) and admission of Prodways shares to Euronext Growth Paris (at opening) - first trading session

About Prodways Group

Prodways Group specializes in industrial and professional 3D printing with a unique position as an integrated European player. The Group has developed across the entire value chain of 3D printing (software, printers, materials, parts & services) with a technologically advanced industrial solution. Prodways Group offers a wide range of 3D printing systems and premium composite, hybrid, or powder materials (SYSTEMS division). The Group also manufactures and markets on-demand parts, prototypes, and small series printed in 3D, in plastic and metal (PRODUCTS division). Prodways Group serves a wide range of sectors, particularly in the medical field.

Listed on Euronext Paris (FR0012613610 - PWG), the Group reported in 2024 revenue of €59 million.

For further information: https://www.prodways-group.com

Contacts

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Hugo Soussan

Investor relations

Tel: +33 (0)1 44 77 94 86 / h.soussan@prodways.com

Anne-Pauline Petureaux

Shareholders contact

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 72 / apetureaux@actus.fr

MEDIA CONTACT

Manon Clairet

Financial media relations

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 73 / mclairet@actus.fr

