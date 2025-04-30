PRODWAYS: Change in the General Management of Prodways Group

30 April 2025

Prodways Group announces today a change in the general management of the company. The Board of Directors, which met on April 29, 2025, acknowledged the resignation of Laurent Cardin, who is leaving his position for personal reasons. The Board members warmly thank him for his involvement in the company over the past five years and highlight his work since his arrival in leading the group towards profitability and maintaining sound financial discipline.

The Board of Directors has decided to appoint Mr. Guillaume Deraisme as Chief Executive Officer effective May 1, 2025. Since 2023, Mr. Deraisme has been overseeing the activities of Prodways Group as Deputy CEO of Gorgé SA. His deep knowledge of the group's businesses and teams will allow him to be immediately operational in his duties. Guillaume Deraisme has over 20 years of experience in various industrial sectors. He began his career at Dassault Aviation, where he held various positions in design, after-sales service, and major project management. Subsequently, he worked as a consultant for various industries at McKinsey, specializing in transformation and operational excellence.

The Board of Directors has entrusted him with the mission of developing each of Prodways Group's subsidiaries to ensure a sustainable future under optimal conditions. Each of the activities has good profitability prospects and should be able to follow a sustainable growth trajectory.

About Prodways Group

Prodways Group specializes in industrial and professional 3D printing with a unique position as an integrated European player. The Group has developed across the entire value chain of 3D printing (software, printers, materials, parts & services) with a technologically advanced industrial solution. Prodways Group offers a wide range of 3D printing systems and premium composite, hybrid, or powder materials (SYSTEMS division). The Group also manufactures and markets on-demand parts, prototypes, and small series printed in 3D, in plastic and metal (PRODUCTS division). Prodways Group serves a wide range of sectors, particularly in the medical field.

Listed on Euronext Paris (FR0012613610 - PWG), the Group reported in 2024 revenue of €59 million.

