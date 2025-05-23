PRODWAYS: Michèle Lesieur Appointed Chairperson of the Prodways Group Board of Directors

22 May 2025

Prodways Group is pleased to announce the appointment of Michèle Lesieur as Chairperson of the Board of Directors. This decision strengthens the independence of the Board and its ability to implement the most relevant strategies for Prodways Group and its stakeholders. Michèle Lesieur has been an independent director of Prodways Group since 2019. She succeeds Raphaël Gorgé, who has served as Chairperson since the creation of Prodways Group in 2015.

This development is a continuation of the reorganization of the shareholding structure of Prodways Group since 2021 and the loss of control by the Gorgé family over the company.

Raphaël Gorgé remains a member of the Board of Directors as a director. The Gorgé family thus remains involved in the governance of Prodways Group with two directors representing the Gorgé group, out of a total of five board members.

The appointment of Michèle Lesieur is a recognition of her remarkable career and her commitment to the governance of Prodways Group. Michèle Lesieur, a graduate of Paris-Sud University and the Institut d'Optique Graduate School, is an experienced leader in the healthcare and technology sectors. She has served as President of PHILIPS FRANCE and CEO of PHILIPS HEALTHCARE in France (2011-2016). She then held the position of Chairperson of the Management Board at SuperSonic Imagine (2016-2020). She currently serves as an independent director at Prodways Group and Intrasense. Since her first appointment in 2019 at Prodways, she has brought her expertise in governance and innovation to the Group.

About Prodways Group

Prodways Group specializes in industrial and professional 3D printing with a unique position as an integrated European player. The Group has developed across the entire value chain of 3D printing (software, printers, materials, parts & services) with a technologically advanced industrial solution. Prodways Group offers a wide range of 3D printing systems and premium composite, hybrid, or powder materials (SYSTEMS division). The Group also manufactures and markets on-demand parts, prototypes, and small series printed in 3D, in plastic and metal (PRODUCTS division). Prodways Group serves a wide range of sectors, particularly in the medical field.

Listed on Euronext Paris (FR0012613610 - PWG), the Group reported in 2024 revenue of €59 million.

For further information: https://www.prodways-group.com

Follow us and keep up with Prodways Group's latest news of Prodways group on Twitter and LinkedIn !

@Prodways

Prodways Group

Contacts

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Hugo Soussan

Investor relations

Tel: +33 (0)1 44 77 94 86 / h.soussan@prodways.com

Anne-Pauline Petureaux

Shareholders contact

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 72 / apetureaux@actus.fr

MEDIA CONTACT

Manon Clairet

Financial media relations

Tel: +33 (0)1 53 67 36 73 / mclairet@actus.fr

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

lnBtZ5puY5yUmW+eZ8ltbpZkb2aVx2OYm2SZk2NxY8qcbpuSlGeXa8bHZnJinWxu

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-91878-cp_prodways_nomination-michele-lesieur_en.pdf