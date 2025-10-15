Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 15.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Milliardär-gestützt: Eine 10-Bagger-Goldaktie, die gerade erst durchstartet!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 906866 | ISIN: US0231351067 | Ticker-Symbol: AMZ
Tradegate
15.10.25 | 19:17
183,46 Euro
-1,66 % -3,10
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
S&P 100
DJ Industrial
1-Jahres-Chart
AMAZON.COM INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AMAZON.COM INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
183,30183,4819:18
183,30183,5019:18
PR Newswire
15.10.2025 18:48 Uhr
167 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

PROCOMER: essential COSTA RICA and Amazon Ads join forces to promote Costa Rican produce across Spain, the United Kingdom, and Germany

  • "The Natural Choice" campaign highlights Costa Rica's sustainable production model.

SAN JOSÉ, Costa Rica, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With the goal of positioning Costa Rican agricultural products in key European markets, the country brand essential COSTA RICA has launched the campaign "The Natural Choice" in collaboration with Amazon Ads Brand Innovation Lab. The initiative will run across multiple Amazon touchpoints in Spain, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

Amazon Fresh Bags campaign in partnership with essential COSTA RICA.

"The Natural Choice" showcases Costa Rica's signature exports - including pineapples, bananas, cassava, and coffee - as premium products cultivated under the highest ethical and quality standards. These attributes align with European consumers' growing interest in health, wellbeing, and sustainable lifestyles.

The campaign, designed exclusively for European audiences, features hand-drawn illustrations with organic shapes and natural textures, creating a distinct visual identity that reflects the authentic, artisanal character of Costa Rican exports. This artistic approach offers a deliberate contrast to digital or AI-generated imagery, reinforcing the campaign's central message: making the natural choice.

"Through The Natural Choice campaign, we are sharing not only our high-quality products but also a part of our country's story and essence," said Adriana Acosta, Director of the Country Brand essential COSTA RICA. "This initiative reminds European consumers that, amid so many artificial options, Costa Rica offers fresh, carefully cultivated products designed to promote wellbeing around the world."

Starting October 15, the campaign will appear across Amazon touchpoints, creating an immersive brand experience that highlights the quality and sustainability of Costa Rican exports.

Consumers in Spain, the United Kingdom, and Germany will encounter the campaign through the following activations:

  • In Spain - Fire TV Panoramic: an immersive landing page that invites viewers into the vibrant world of Costa Rica. Through a sweeping panoramic experience, users can explore the culture and stories behind the country's agricultural exports.
  • Amazon Brand Store: a digital hub that serves as the heart of the campaign, where visitors can discover recipes and wellness tips inspired by Costa Rican traditions. An interactive map guides users through the country's food culture, showcasing how pineapples, cassava, bananas, and coffee are grown and enjoyed across Costa Rica (available in Spain, the UK, and Germany).
  • Prime Video ads: 15-second animated video spots highlighting individual ingredients - banana, coffee, cassava, and pineapple - with consistent creative design across the Brand Store and other placements (Spain, the UK, and Germany).
  • Amazon Lockers: decorated with artwork and playful headlines tied to the featured products, along with QR codes directing consumers to recipes and tips on the Brand Store (Spain, the UK, and Germany).
  • Amazon Fresh Bags: extending the campaign into homes through delivery bags featuring campaign messaging and scannable QR codes that link to recipes on the Brand Store (available in Spain & the UK).
  • Branded Alexa Experience: guiding users on how to choose, store, and enjoy Costa Rican produce, with facts connected to health, tradition, and sustainability. Users can activate it by saying: "Alexa, launch tips from Costa Rica" (available in the UK and Germany).

Kate McCagg, Head of Amazon Ads Brand Innovation Lab, said: "I love that every detail of this campaign - the colours, the illustrations - celebrates the vibrancy of Costa Rica and piques curiosity, while the recipes inspire customers to take action and enjoy the flavours of its produce. All while building awareness for an inspiring model for sustainable tourism and business."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2796473/costa_rica_fresh_bags_en_01.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/essential-costa-rica-and-amazon-ads-join-forces-to-promote-costa-rican-produce-across-spain-the-united-kingdom-and-germany-302585182.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.