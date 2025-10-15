

SINGAPUR (dpa-AFX) - TechCreate Group Ltd., a Singapore-based technology consultancy and software solutions provider, announced the pricing of its initial public offering at $4.00 per share for 2.55 million Class A ordinary shares, raising $10.2 million in gross proceeds.



The company has granted the underwriter a 45-day option to buy up to 382,500 additional Class A ordinary shares at the offering price to cover possible over-allotments. This represents 15% of the shares sold in the IPO.



The class A ordinary shares are expected to begin trading on the NYSE American under the ticker symbol 'TCGL' on October 15, 2025. The offering is expected to close on or about October 16, 2025, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.



