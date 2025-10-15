Ensuring the highest levels of component availability and supply chain efficiency for operators globally.

Intelligent power management company Eaton announced the long-term extension of its exclusive global distribution agreement with Satair. This agreement, signed today at MRO Europe, extends the distribution of various commercial fuel components and piece parts from Eaton's Titchfield facility in the UK.

Satair has been a long-standing collaborator of choice demonstrating high performance and reliability for Eaton's fuel products. By leveraging each company's strengths, this strategic collaboration will continue to provide operators with reliable access to parts, product knowledge and procurement efficiency.

"Satair's understanding of Eaton's customers and markets, combined with their top-notch distribution and logistics expertise, ensures we continue to deliver the exceptional service our customers expect," said Matt Norman, vice president of Aftermarket and Commercial Services at Eaton's Aerospace Group.

Thomas Lagaillarde, vice president of Product Management Business Development at Satair, added: "The renewal of our exclusive distribution agreement cements our successful, long-standing partnership with Eaton and reaffirms our joint commitment to the aerospace aftermarket. This continuity ensures Satair can keep delivering the highest levels of component availability and supply chain efficiency for our global customers."

Eaton is an intelligent power management company dedicated to protecting the environment and improving the quality of life for people everywhere. We make products for the data center, utility, industrial, commercial, machine building, residential, aerospace and mobility markets. We are guided by our commitment to do business right, to operate sustainably and to help our customers manage power today and well into the future. By capitalizing on the global growth trends of electrification and digitalization, we're accelerating the planet's transition to renewable energy sources, helping to solve the world's most urgent power management challenges, and building a more sustainable society for people today and generations to come.

Founded in 1911, Eaton has continuously evolved to meet the changing and expanding needs of our stakeholders. With revenues of nearly $25 billion in 2024, the company serves customers in more than 160 countries. For more information, visit www.eaton.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

Satair is a global company and world leader in the commercial aerospace aftermarket. The company supports the complete life cycle of the aircraft with a full and integrated portfolio of flexible, value adding material management products, services and tailored support modules across all platforms. As a key part of Airbus customer services, Satair has exclusive or primary distribution arrangements for aerospace component manufacturers, and supplies parts to multi-fleet customer airlines and MRO companies. It also fulfils the material service support obligation for the in-service fleet of more than 12,000 Airbus aircraft. Visit www.satair.com.

