The Mosaic Company: Mosaic Announces Investor Conference Participation

TAMPA, FL / ACCESS Newswire / October 15, 2025 / The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) announced its participation in the following investor conferences in the fourth quarter of 2025:

Morgan Stanley Global Chemicals, Agriculture & Packaging Conference on November 11 th in Boston, MA

Baird Global Industrial Conference on November 12 th in Chicago, IL.

Scotia Bank Mining Conference on December 3 rd in Toronto, ON.

Oppenheimer Winter Industrial Summit on December 11th (Virtual)

About The Mosaic Company

The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Through its Mosaic Biosciences platform, the company is also advancing the next generation biological solutions to help farmers improve nutrient use efficiency and crop performance sustainably. Mosaic provides a single-source supply of phosphate, potash, and biological products for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at www.mosaicco.com.

Contacts:

