Mittwoch, 15.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Milliardär-gestützt: Eine 10-Bagger-Goldaktie, die gerade erst durchstartet!
WKN: A2JMVU | ISIN: US47233W1099 | Ticker-Symbol: LN3
Tradegate
15.10.25 | 19:34
46,520 Euro
+0,28 % +0,130
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
46,75047,72022:50
46,70047,09022:00
ACCESS Newswire
15.10.2025 22:38 Uhr
91 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP: JEF SHAREHOLDER NEWS: Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Investors are Notified of the Pending Securities Investigation - Contact BFA Law if You Lost Money

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 15, 2025 / Leading securities law firm Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP announces an investigation into Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) and Point Bonita Capital for potential violations of the federal securities laws.

If you invested in Jefferies or Point Bonita, you are encouraged to obtain additional information by visiting: https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/jefferies-financial-group-inc-class-action.

Why are Jefferies and Point Bonita being Investigated?


Jefferies is an investment banking and capital markets firm. Its trade finance arm is named Point Bonita Capital. Jefferies and Point Bonita were two of the closest banking and financing partners of First Brands Group, LLC, an auto parts supplier which collapsed into bankruptcy in September 2025.

On October 8, 2025, Jefferies announced that it and Point Bonita had approximately $715 million in exposure to First Brands' receivables, which represents roughly 25% of Point Bonita's trade finance portfolio. On this news, the price of Jefferies stock fell $4.66 per share, or about 8%, from $59.10 per share on October 7, 2025, to $54.44 per share on October 8, 2025. Investors are reportedly currently seeking redemptions from Point Bonita as well.

BFA is currently investigating whether Jefferies and/or Point Bonita made materially false and misleading statements to investors in connection with this significant exposure to First Brands.

Click here for more information: https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/jefferies-financial-group-inc-class-action.

What Can You Do?

If you invested in Jefferies or Point Bonita you may have legal options and are encouraged to submit your information to the firm.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis, there is no cost to you. Shareholders are not responsible for any court costs or expenses of litigation. The firm will seek court approval for any potential fees and expenses.

Submit your information by visiting:

https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/jefferies-financial-group-inc-class-action

Or contact:

Ross Shikowitz

ross@bfalaw.com

212.789.3619

Why Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP?

BFA is a leading international law firm representing plaintiffs in securities class actions and shareholder litigation. It has been named a top plaintiff law firm by Chambers USA, The Legal 500, and ISS SCAS, and its attorneys have been named "Elite Trial Lawyers" by the National Law Journal, among the top "500 Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyers" by Lawdragon, "Titans of the Plaintiffs' Bar" by Law360 and "SuperLawyers" by Thomson Reuters. Among its recent notable successes, BFA recovered over $900 million in value from Tesla, Inc.'s Board of Directors, as well as $420 million from Teva Pharmaceutical Ind. Ltd.

For more information about BFA and its attorneys, please visit https://www.bfalaw.com.

https://www.bfalaw.com/cases/jefferies-financial-group-inc-class-action

Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

SOURCE: Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/jef-shareholder-news-jefferies-financial-group-inc.-investors-ar-1086338

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
