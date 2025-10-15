Anzeige
Mittwoch, 15.10.2025
WKN: 871918 | ISIN: US21036P1084 | Ticker-Symbol: CB1A
Tradegate
15.10.25 | 20:40
118,95 Euro
-2,30 % -2,80
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.10.2025 22:46 Uhr
99 Leser
Constellation Brands, Inc.: Constellation Brands Prices Offering of Senior Notes

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ), a leading beverage alcohol company, announced today that it priced the public offering of $500.0 million aggregate principal amount of 4.950% Senior Notes due 2035 (the "notes") for a public offering price of 99.716% of the principal amount of the notes. The notes will be senior obligations that rank equally with all of Constellation's other senior unsecured indebtedness.

Closing of the offering is expected to occur on October 17, 2025, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Constellation intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes, including to redeem all of its outstanding 4.400% Senior Notes due 2025 in the aggregate principal amount of $500 million.

BofA Securities, Inc., BBVA Securities Inc., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC are acting as the joint book-running managers of the offering. The notes are being offered only by means of a prospectus, including a prospectus supplement, copies of which may be obtained by contacting BofA Securities, Inc. toll-free at (800) 294-1322 or emailing dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com, contacting BBVA Securities Inc. toll-free at (800) 422-8692, contacting J.P. Morgan Securities LLC collect at (212) 834-4533, or contacting Wells Fargo Securities, LLC toll-free at (800) 645-3751. Alternatively, the prospectus and prospectus supplement may be obtained by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at https://www.sec.gov.

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy notes. The notes will not be offered or sold in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.

ABOUT CONSTELLATION BRANDS
Constellation Brands is an international producer and marketer of beer, wine, and spirits with operations in the U.S., Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. Constellation's brand portfolio includes Modelo Especial, Corona Extra, Modelo Cheladas, Pacifico, Victoria, The Prisoner Wine Company, Robert Mondavi Winery, Kim Crawford, Schrader Cellars, Lingua Franca, Casa Noble Tequila, and High West Whiskey.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements which are not historical facts and relate to future plans, events, or performance are forward-looking statements that are based upon management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and should not be construed in any manner as a guarantee that such events or results will in fact occur. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release and Constellation Brands undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Detailed information regarding risk factors with respect to the company and the offering are included in the company's filings with the SEC, including the prospectus and prospectus supplement for the offering.

MEDIA CONTACTSINVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS
Amy Martin 585-678-7141 /amy.martin@cbrands.com (mailto:amy.martin@cbrands.com)
Carissa Guzski 315-525-7362 /carissa.guzski@cbrands.com (mailto:carissa.guzski@cbrands.com)		Blair Veenema 585-284-4433 /blair.veenema@cbrands.com (mailto:blair.veenema@cbrands.com)
Snehal Shah 847-385-4940 /snehal.shah@cbrands.com (mailto:snehal.shah@cbrands.com)
David Paccapaniccia 585-282-7227 /david.paccapaniccia@cbrands.com (mailto:david.paccapaniccia@cbrands.com)

A downloadable PDF copy of this news release can be found here: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/1b7a84fb-efc9-4154-bf90-68205ea5187e


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
