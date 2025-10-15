

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL) reported earnings for third quarter of $949 million



The company's earnings totaled $949 million, or $2.90 per share. This compares with $965 million, or $2.90 per share, last year.



Excluding items, United Airlines Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $909 million or $2.78 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 2.6% to $15.225 billion from $14.843 billion last year.



United Airlines Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $949 Mln. vs. $965 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.90 vs. $2.90 last year. -Revenue: $15.225 Bln vs. $14.843 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $3.00 to $3.50



