15 abstracts spanning advancements in early detection of recurrence, tumor profiling, and therapy response monitoring

Presentations highlight the power of Guardant Health's blood-based assays to reduce treatment burden and improve disease monitoring across multiple cancer types

Guardant Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GH), a leading precision oncology company, today announced that new data from across its oncology portfolio will be presented in 15 accepted abstracts at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2025, taking place October 17-21 in Berlin, Germany. These presentations span the cancer care treatment continuum, from minimal residual disease (MRD) detection and recurrence monitoring to advanced-stage tumor profiling and therapy response assessment.

Guardant Health's accepted abstracts span multiple tumor types, including lung, colorectal, breast, head and neck, and cancers of unknown primary. Together, they underscore the company's commitment to harnessing cutting-edge genomic and epigenomic insights to improve outcomes for patients across all stages of disease.

"We are proud that Guardant's novel technologies and research collaborations are featured across multiple abstracts at ESMO this year," said Dr. Craig Eagle, Guardant Health Chief Medical Officer. "These studies highlight how our technologies are helping to advance precision oncology-from catching recurrence earlier, to guiding optimal therapy choices, to monitoring treatment effectiveness across a wide range of cancers."

Highlights include:

Novel applications of Guardant Infinity in tumor profiling: data from the SIBYL study highlight the ability of molecular lung subtyping to refine histologic characterization and associated decision-making in non-small cell lung cancer while findings from the CUPIDO study underscore the utility of molecular tumor typing to provide insights for cancers of unknown primary, addressing a major unmet clinical need.

Therapy monitoring in advanced cancer: updated results from the CROWN study demonstrate how Guardant Reveal can track treatment response in anaplastic lymphoma kinase positive (ALK+) lung cancer, utilizing ctDNA analysis to gain a deeper understanding of how patients are responding to therapy.

Advancing MRD detection and recurrence monitoring: Results from the PEGASUS, PRECISION, and decision impact studies in colorectal cancer, as well as new data in head and neck cancers from two independent studies demonstrate the performance and utility of Guardant Reveal in early detection of recurrence and guiding treatment decisions.

: Results from the PEGASUS, PRECISION, and decision impact studies in colorectal cancer, as well as new data in head and neck cancers from two independent studies demonstrate the performance and utility of Guardant Reveal in early detection of recurrence and guiding treatment decisions. New data on fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR) alterations as an emerging biomarker in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), comparing Guardant360 Liquid detection rates with known tissue-based datasets.

The full list of Guardant Health 2025 ESMO Posters and Presentations

Guardant Reveal

October 18, 12:00 12:45 PM CEST

Longitudinal methylation vs genomic-based circulating tumor DNA molecular response analysis in ALK+ advanced NSCLC (CROWN study) (Poster Presentation Abstract 1981 P)

October 18, 2:45-4:15 PM CEST

Post-surgical liquid biopsy-guided treatment of stage III and high-risk stage II colon cancer patients: final results of the PEGASUS trial (Oral Presentation Abstract 723O)

October 19, 12:00 12:45 PM CEST

Impact of ctDNA testing on decision-making for adjuvant chemotherapy in colorectal cancer: A prospective multicenter study (Poster Presentation Abstract 770P)

October 20, 12:00 12:45 PM CEST

Circulating tumor DNA as a marker of minimal residual disease after chemoradiation in locally advanced head and neck cancer (Poster Presentation 1400P Abstract)

Circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) for Minimal Disease Detection in oropharyngeal cancer (OPC): results from the CAPTION Spanish Prospective study (Poster Presentation 1396P)

Guardant360®

October 18, 12:00 12:45 PM CEST

Landscape of FGFR gene alterations in a large cohort of NSCLC using ctDNA next-generation sequencing (NGS) (Poster Presentation Abstract 1932P)

Liquid biopsy for molecular lung subtype prediction in advanced NSCLC (SIBYL: Molecular Lung Subtype) (Poster Presentation Abstract 1924P)

October 19, 12:00 12:45 PM CEST

PANNA-COTA: A Prospective Investigator-Led Trial using ctDNA to inform early phase trial matching (Poster Presentation Abstract 991P)

Landscape of ESR1 fusions in advanced breast cancer using ctDNA NGS (Poster Presentation Abstract 514P)

A phase II basket study of necitumumab for EGFR amplification-positive metastatic solid tumors (Poster Presentation 931P)

Survival and benefit of adjuvant chemotherapy (ACT) by ctDNA-based pretreatment genomic profile and postoperative molecular residual disease (MRD) detection in resectable colorectal oligometastases (PRECISION study) (Poster Presentation Abstract 768P)

Clinical features of Neo BRAF wild-type metastatic colorectal cancer in the SCRUM-Japan GOZILA study (Poster Presentation Abstract 803P)

October 20, 12:00 12:45 CEST (Available Online October 18, 9:00 AM CEST)

Clinicogenomic characterization of gene fusion-associated MSI-H tumors in a real-world cohort (ePoster Abstract 230eP)

Comprehensive genomic profiling of circulating cell-free DNA in Cancer of Unknown Primary (ePoster Abstract 189eP)

Landscape of Neuregulin1 (NRG1) gene fusions using ctDNA NGS in advanced solid tumors (Poster Presentation Abstract 194eP)

