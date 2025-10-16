

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Google's most recent update is making it more difficult to determine what is real online. Veo 3.1, the company's newest video generation model, promises better audio quality, more realistic visuals, and more precise user prompt responses.



New creative features will be unlocked by the updated model as it is implemented throughout Google's ecosystem, including the Flow filmmaking tool. Google is also providing a less expensive 'Fast' version of Veo for those who are concerned about costs.



With a significant improvement in AI video quality over its predecessor, Veo 2, Veo made a big impression when it launched earlier this year. Google has acted swiftly to increase the model's capabilities by using YouTube's extensive video library as training data.



Stronger prompt adaptability, a feature of Veo 3.1, results in more dependable outputs and improved audio generation. Along with supporting both landscape and portrait video formats, the latest update is compatible with TikTok and YouTube Shorts.



The people who will benefit the most from this release are filmmakers and developers. The Gemini app, Vertex AI, and the Gemini API will provide access to Veo 3.1 and Veo 3.1 Fast, with the Fast version assisting users in reducing per-token expenses.



Additionally, Google is launching tools for precise editing that let users add or remove objects from video clips without changing the overall scene. While removal tools are anticipated soon, object addition is already possible in Flow and the API.



Google is not only improving AI video production with Veo 3.1, but it is also making it harder to distinguish between real and fake content.



