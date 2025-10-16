

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar fell against its major counterparts in the New York session on Wednesday.



The greenback declined to 6-day lows of 1.1647 against the euro and 1.3407 against the pound.



The greenback fell to an 8-day low of 0.7956 against the franc.



The greenback retreated to 151.00 against the yen. This may be compared to an early 8-day low of 150.89.



The currency may find support around 1.20 against the euro, 1.40 against the pound, 0.76 against the franc and 142.00 against the yen.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News