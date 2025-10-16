

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple (AAPL) plans to expand its manufacturing operations in Vietnam as part of its push into the smart home market and broader strategy to reduce its reliance on China.



The company is developing an indoor security camera, a 7-inch home hub display for controlling appliances, and a more advanced tabletop robot equipped with motion sensors and motors, slated for release in 2027.



All three products are expected to be assembled in Vietnam by Chinese partner BYD Co., which will handle final assembly, testing, and packaging. Apple is also expanding iPad production with BYD in the country.



The move reinforces Vietnam's growing role in Apple's global supply chain amid ongoing geopolitical tensions and tariff concerns. However, U.S. imports from Vietnam still face a 20 percent levy under the new reciprocal tariffs.



The home hub, initially planned for 2025, was delayed to spring 2026 following AI software postponements. Two models, a tabletop - J490 and a wall-mounted version - J491, will include FaceTime cameras and adaptive interfaces, priced around $350.



The tabletop robot, with a 9-inch display and AI-driven motion features, is expected to cost several hundred dollars. The design draws inspiration from Apple's discontinued self-driving car project and ongoing robotics initiatives. Both devices will use LCD panels supplied by Tianma Microelectronics.



AAPL closed at $245.34, up 0.63%, and currently trades after hours at $249.42, up 0.03% on the NasdaqGS.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News