

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - National accounts and foreign trade data from the UK and final inflation from Italy are due on Thursday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.



At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK GDP, industrial production and foreign trade data. GDP is forecast to grow 0.1 percent on a monthly basis in August after remaining flat in July. Economists forecast industrial output to expand 0.2 percent, in contrast to the 0.9 percent fall in July.



At 3.00 am ET, producer prices from the Czech Republic and economic forecast from Switzerland are due.



At 4.00 am ET, Italy's ISTAT publishes final inflation figures for September. Annual inflation is seen at 1.6 percent, unchanged from the flash estimate.



At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is scheduled to release euro area foreign trade data for August. The trade surplus totaled EUR 12.4 billion in July.



