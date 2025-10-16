DJ Coinsilium Group Limited: Board Restructuring and Strategic Update

Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN) Coinsilium Group Limited: Board Restructuring and Strategic Update 16-Oct-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Coinsilium Group Limited ("Coinsilium" or the "Company") Board Restructuring and Strategic Update Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE: COIN | OTCQB: CINGF), the Aquis-quoted digital asset investor and venture builder, is pleased to announce a Board restructuring, aligned with the Company's strengthened financial position and ongoing strategic developments. These changes reflect the Company's continued evolution following a period of significant progress and provide the foundation for the next phase of the Company's growth. Highlights -- Appointment of Chief Financial Officer Ben Proffitt to the Board as Executive Director. -- Malcolm Palle transitions from Executive Chairman to Non-Executive Chairman as part of long-term succession planning. -- Federica Velardo steps down from the Board, continues as General Legal Counsel including Company Secretary functions. -- Coinsilium to provide Strategic Update within the coming weeks, highlighting opportunities emerging across the digital-asset sector and detailing how the Company intends to drive sustainable growth and shareholder value. Strengthened Financial Position and Growth of Forza Gibraltar Limited Between May and August 2025, the Company successfully raised approx. GBP17m before costs which has materially strengthened its balance sheet and allowed for the further development and growth of Forza Gibraltar Limited ("Forza! "), the Company's wholly owned Gibraltar-registered subsidiary, established in March 2025 as its dedicated Bitcoin-treasury entity. Through Forza! the Company has accumulated a Bitcoin and digital-asset treasury now comprising 182 Bitcoin, all of which are owned and held by Forza (Gibraltar) Limited. At the current market price of approximately US USD112,000 per Bitcoin, this represents a value of around US USD20 million (approx. GBP15.25m), providing a strong foundation of financial resilience and flexibility to support Coinsilium's long-term strategic objectives. This period marked a transformative stage in the Company's development, positioning Coinsilium as a well-capitalised digital-asset venture builder with the financial strength to pursue its next phase of growth and investment activity. Appointment of Benjamin ("Ben") Joseph Proffitt, aged 44, as Executive Director The Company is pleased to announce that Ben Proffitt, who has served as Coinsilium's Chief Financial Officer since 2022, will join the Board, subject to final confirmatory due diligence, as an Executive Director. Ben has over 15 years of experience across a range of sectors, having acted as Chief Financial Officer of AIM listed Challenger Energy Group plc until late 2021 and more recently consulting to a number of public listed companies as Chief Financial Officer of Silvertree Partners LLP. Ben brings extensive experience in financial reporting, corporate finance, M&A activity and stakeholder management to the Company, having spent much of his time in cyclically volatile industries listed in the UK. Ben has been responsible for corporate acquisition, financial due diligence and finance function integration, cost tracking for offshore exploration wells, public equity fundraising, structured finance arrangements and both internal and external financial reporting functions. Ben is a Fellow member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and holds a bachelor degree in physics from Imperial College London. Ben is based in the Isle of Man and has worked across a number of jurisdictions, including the UK, USA, Australia and the Caribbean. Ben's professional background and experience bring additional rigour and assurance to the management of the Company's financial and digital asset operations, particularly as Coinsilium's Bitcoin and digital asset treasury, held through Forza! continues to grow in scale and strategic importance. Ben's appointment to the Board reflects the increasing significance of the CFO function within the Company and underscores Coinsilium's commitment to ensuring that its expanding digital-asset activities are supported by robust financial discipline and specialist expertise at Board level. Mr. Proffitt has held the following directorships (including directorships of companies registered outside England and Wales) within five years prior to the date of this Document: Current Directorships Past Directorships Orbita Consulting Limited CEG A Limited CEG B Limited CEG C Limited Columbus Energy Resources Limited CEG D Limited BPC Uruguay Holdings Limited CEG (A) Limited BPC Uruguay SA CEG Limited Rock Services Limited

Privateer Petroleum Limited

Except as set out above, there is no further information regarding Ben, that is required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 4.9 of the AQSE Growth Market Access Rulebook.

Ben holds 1,000,000 ordinary shares of the Company, representing 0.21% of the share capital, and no options in the Company.

Eddy Travia, Chief Executive Officer commented:

"Ben's appointment to the Board marks an important and natural progression in Coinsilium's development. Having worked closely with us through four fiscal years as Chief Financial Officer, Ben has consistently demonstrated exceptional professionalism and a deep understanding of both the financial and operational dynamics of the digital asset sector. His expertise and insight will be instrumental as the Company enters its next phase of growth, building on a strengthened balance sheet and a more substantial operating base. This is an exciting time for Coinsilium and our shareholders, as we continue to expand our reach within a rapidly maturing digital asset economy. I am delighted to welcome Ben to the Board and look forward to working closely with him as we take the Company forward into this next stage of its journey.

Chairman Transition and Succession Planning

After more than eight years as Executive Chairman, Malcolm Pallé will transition to the role of Non-Executive Chairman with immediate effect. This planned move reflects the Company's maturity and the completion of the initial phase of its strategic journey.

As Co-Founder and Executive Chairman, Malcolm has helped steer Coinsilium through some of the most challenging market cycles in the digital-asset sector, working closely with fellow directors and management to ensure the Company's resilience and continued development during these periods.

Under his leadership, Coinsilium established itself as one of the earliest venture companies dedicated to blockchain and digital assets, culminating in the strong financial position it holds today, underpinned by its Bitcoin and digital-asset treasury.

Malcolm remains a significant shareholder (3.14%), with interests fully aligned with those of shareholders. His transition to a Non-Executive role forms part of the Company's ongoing succession planning and governance enhancement. He will continue to contribute actively to strategic development and to representing the Company within the market and industry.

Eddy Travia, Chief Executive Officer commented

"Malcolm and I have worked together since Coinsilium's inception to build a company that gives investors exposure to the digital-asset space through a public-company structure, with the clear objective of creating long-term value for shareholders.

Our shared vision and commitment has enabled Coinsilium to establish a solid foundation and a clear strategic direction within an industry that is now entering a new and more mature phase of development. Malcolm's transition to Non-Executive Chairman comes at a time when both the Company and the wider digital-asset market are well positioned for growth, making this a natural moment to evolve our governance structure and prepare for the opportunities ahead. His continued involvement will provide valuable strategic continuity as we move into this next stage, and I look forward to continuing our collaboration as we focus on capturing these opportunities and building value for our shareholders."

Malcolm Palle, Chairman, commented:

"As Co-Founder of Coinsilium, having been part of its journey from the very beginning alongside Eddy, I have seen the Company navigate a fast-moving and often challenging sector to reach the strong position it holds today. I would like to thank Eddy, our Board, management and the wider team for their dedication and commitment over the years.

With a solid balance sheet, clear strategy and strengthened management structure, Coinsilium is now well placed to build on the foundations we've laid and to pursue the significant opportunities ahead. As a long-term and significant shareholder, I believe the timing is right for me to move from Executive to Non-Executive Chairman as part of a natural process of succession and renewal.

The Company enters this new phase, under Eddy's leadership, at what I believe is one of the most exciting and pivotal periods for the digital-asset industry - a time when blockchain technology is maturing, institutional engagement is expanding, and genuine commercial adoption is accelerating. With its experience, network and positioning, Coinsilium is exceptionally well placed to capitalise on these developments. There remains much more to accomplish, and I look forward to supporting the Company's strategic direction as we work to deliver meaningful long-term value for shareholders, with whom my interests remain fully aligned."

Resignation of Director and Continuing Role within the Coinsilium

Federica Velardo, who has served as a Non-Executive Director since 2021, will be stepping down from the Board with immediate effect.

During her tenure as a Non-Executive Director, Federica has played an important role in guiding the Company through a pivotal period in its development, contributing significantly to its governance, compliance and fundraising activities, while supporting the Company's investment processes through her legal and professional expertise.

Federica will continue in her capacity as General Legal Counsel and will also assume company secretarial functions for the Company. The Board extends its sincere gratitude to Federica for her dedicated service as an Executive Director and is pleased that she will remain a key member of the team, ensuring continuity and stability across the Company's governance and legal functions.

Eddy Travia, Chief Executive Officer commented

"I would like to thank Federica personally for her professionalism and valued support during her time on the Board. Her legal expertise has been instrumental in supporting the Company's governance and in advising on key investment agreements and related matters. I am very pleased that she will continue to work closely with us in her capacity as General Legal Counsel."

Board Composition

As a result of the changes outlined above, the composition of the Board of Coinsilium Group Limited is now as follows:

-- Malcolm Pallé - Non-Executive Chairman

-- Eddy Travia - Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

-- Ben Proffitt - Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director

-- Wayne Almeida - Non-Executive Director

Strategic Outlook

Coinsilium remains, first and foremost, a digital-asset investor and venture builder focused on supporting and capitalising on opportunities across the blockchain and wider digital-asset economy.

With a reinforced balance sheet and treasury reserves of 182 Bitcoin, held through its 100%-owned subsidiary Forza Gibraltar Limited, Coinsilium is now entering a period of heightened activity, as key portfolio investments gain momentum and reach critical stages of development amid a phase of accelerating commercial adoption across the broader digital-asset space.

Against this backdrop of growing commercial adoption, Coinsilium's strategy is centred on positioning its Bitcoin treasury as a strategic asset supporting its broader investment and venture-building activities. The Company's approach is founded on the long-term objective of building value and progressively expanding its Bitcoin reserves through non-dilutive means wherever possible. This disciplined strategy reflects Coinsilium's commitment to sustainable growth and prudent capital deployment, leveraging its deep industry relationships, ecosystem synergies, investment portfolio, and extensive understanding of the digital-asset space.

While investor attention has recently increased around companies holding Bitcoin in their treasuries, Coinsilium differentiates itself through its active operational model - as a digital-asset business backed by its Bitcoin reserves rather than defined by them. Its treasury serves as a strategic base from which the Company can deploy resources into promising ventures and opportunities identified through its network and industry insight - projects that, while sometimes at an earlier stage, are frequently backed or led by recognised industry leading figures and well-capitalised groups with proven track records of execution and value creation. Over time, these initiatives are expected to deliver meaningful returns intended to strengthen the Company's overall treasury position. This approach clearly distinguishes Coinsilium from, pure-play Bitcoin treasury models and underlines its focus on long-term value creation across the digital-asset economy.

Coinsilium has now identified a number of clear opportunities within the digital-asset ecosystem, particularly in the areas of trading infrastructure, payments innovation, and blockchain-based financial solutions - segments where blockchain technology is evolving beyond proof-of-concept and limited pilots, into scalable, commercially viable applications. After more than a decade of development, industry standards, institutional adoption, and regulatory frameworks have matured to the point where genuine commercial integration is now within reach. This marks a defining shift from experimentation to real-world utility, opening the door to sustainable business models built on blockchain infrastructure.

With more than a decade of experience in the sector and supported by its strengthened financial position and treasury reserves, the Company is now better positioned than ever before to advance the opportunities it has identified within this evolving commercial landscape. As blockchain technology moves from experimentation to genuine adoption, Coinsilium's network, expertise, and capital resources place it in a strong position to participate directly in the rollout and integration of applications with clear commercial potential now emerging across the digital-asset economy.

The Company will release a Strategic Update to the market in the coming weeks. This update will expand on the opportunities outlined above and set out the areas where Coinsilium is now directing its focus. It will also outline how the Company's strengthened financial position and established industry relationships are expected to underpin the next stage of its development, with the objective of generating long-term value and returns for shareholders.

The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement.

Coinsilium Group Limited +350 2000 8223 Malcolm Palle, Executive Chairman +44 (0)7785 381 089 Eddy Travia, Chief Executive www.coinsilium.com AlbR Capital Limited +44 (0)20 7469 0930 (AQUIS Growth Market Corporate Adviser and Corporate Broker) SI Capital Limited (Joint Broker) +44 (0)1483 413 500 Nick Emerson Oberon Capital (Joint Broker) +44 (0)20 3179 5300 Nick Lovering, Adam Pollock OAK Securities (Joint Broker) Tel. +44 (0) 20 3973 3678 Damion Carruel, Calvin Man

Notes to Editors

About Coinsilium

Coinsilium Group Limited (AQUIS: COIN | OTCQB: CINGF) is a company quoted on the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market in London and cross-traded on OTC Markets in New York, with a long-established presence in the digital asset sector.

Since 2015, Coinsilium has played a pioneering role in supporting blockchain innovation, working with early-stage ventures and contributing to the evolution of decentralised technologies and digital finance.

Coinsilium maintains a portfolio of strategic investments across the digital asset space, including equity interests in companies both within the blockchain sector and in related areas such as financial technology and digital infrastructure. A full overview of its portfolio can be found on the portfolio section of the Company's website.

In 2025, Coinsilium launched Forza (Gibraltar) Limited ("Forza!"), its 100%-owned subsidiary registered in Gibraltar. Forza is responsible for owning and managing Coinsilium's strategic Bitcoin treasury and strategy, which is designed to enhance the Company's long-term financial resilience and provide a sound treasury foundation to support its future growth. Storage of all Bitcoin holdings is handled by third-party, regulated, institutional-grade custodians.

Please refer to the Bitcoin Treasury Policy and Strategic Plan.

With over a decade of Digital Asset sector experience and a clear forward-focused strategy, Coinsilium is committed to building long-term value for shareholders through disciplined participation in the evolving digital asset economy.

For further information, please visit: www.coinsilium.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: VGG225641015 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: COIN Sequence No.: 405211 EQS News ID: 2213712 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2213712&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 16, 2025 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)