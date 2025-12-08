DJ Coinsilium Group Limited: Portfolio Company Update: Greengage Announces Intention to Float

Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN) Coinsilium Group Limited: Portfolio Company Update: Greengage Announces Intention to Float 08-Dec-2025 / 08:26 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Coinsilium Group Limited ("Coinsilium" or the "Company") Portfolio Company Update: Greengage Announces Intention to Float Gibraltar, 8 December 2025 - Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE: COIN | OTCQB: CINGF), the Aquis-quoted digital asset investor and venture builder, is pleased to note the announcement made this morning by Greengage & Co Ltd ("Greengage"), in which Greengage announces its intention to seek the admission of its entire issued and to be issued share capital to the Access segment of the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market ("Admission"). Greengage has also advised that it will be re-registered as Greengage & Co Group Plc immediately prior to Admission. Greengage is a Coinsilium portfolio company, and Coinsilium's Board welcomes this development as a positive milestone in Greengage's ongoing business evolution. Further details regarding Greengage's proposed admission, strategic plans and intended fundraising are available within the full announcement published by Greengage, which may be accessed via the following link: https://www.londonstockexchange.com/news-article/market-news/intention-to-float/17362045 As at the date of this announcement, Coinsilium holds 27,133 ordinary shares in Greengage. Coinsilium notes that today's communication represents the first formal update on Greengage's intended market admission. The Company has no additional information beyond that which has been publicly disclosed by Greengage and is therefore not in a position to comment on valuation, timing, fundraising or other commercially sensitive details referenced in their release. Coinsilium will continue to monitor developments closely and will update shareholders as and when information is made available and where disclosure is required under applicable market rules. The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for the contents of this announcement. +350 2000 8223 Coinsilium Group Limited +44 (0)7881 306 903 Eddy Travia, Chief Executive www.coinsilium.com AlbR Capital Limited +44 (0)20 7469 0930 (AQUIS Growth Market Corporate Adviser and Corporate Broker) SI Capital Limited (Joint Broker) +44 (0)1483 413 500 Nick Emerson Oberon Capital (Joint Broker) +44 (0)20 3179 5300 Nick Lovering, Adam Pollock OAK Securities (Joint Broker) +44 (0) 20 3973 3678 Damion Carruel, Calvin Man

Notes to Editors

About Coinsilium

Coinsilium Group Limited (AQUIS: COIN | OTCQB: CINGF) is a company quoted on the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market in London and cross-traded on OTC Markets in New York, with a long-established presence in the digital asset sector.

Since 2015, Coinsilium has played a pioneering role in supporting blockchain innovation, working with early-stage ventures and contributing to the evolution of decentralised technologies and digital finance.

Coinsilium maintains a portfolio of strategic investments across the digital asset space, including equity interests in companies both within the blockchain sector and in related areas such as financial technology and digital infrastructure. A full overview of its portfolio can be found on the portfolio section of the Company's website.

In 2025, Coinsilium launched Forza (Gibraltar) Limited ("Forza!"), its 100%-owned subsidiary registered in Gibraltar. Forza is responsible for owning and managing Coinsilium's strategic Bitcoin treasury and strategy, which is designed to enhance the Company's long-term financial resilience and provide a sound treasury foundation to support its future growth. Storage of all Bitcoin holdings is handled by third-party, regulated, institutional-grade custodians.

Please refer to the Bitcoin Treasury Policy and Strategic Plan.

With over a decade of Digital Asset sector experience and a clear forward-focused strategy, Coinsilium is committed to building long-term value for shareholders through disciplined participation in the evolving digital asset economy.

For further information, please visit: www.coinsilium.com

Important Notice

Coinsilium Group Limited ("Coinsilium" or "the Company") holds part of its reserves in Bitcoin through its wholly owned Gibraltar-based subsidiary, Forza (Gibraltar) Limited ("Forza"), which is responsible for managing the Company's Bitcoin treasury.

The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") regards digital assets such as Bitcoin as high-risk and speculative, with potential for extreme price volatility. An investment in Coinsilium Group Limited is not an investment in Bitcoin, either directly or by proxy. Coinsilium holds a range of assets, including equity interests in companies operating within and beyond the blockchain sector, and maintains a diversified portfolio of strategic investments across the digital asset space. This structure provides broader exposure beyond Bitcoin. The Company's exposure to Bitcoin forms part of its broader capital allocation strategy.

Coinsilium is not authorised or regulated by the FCA. While the Board of Directors considers Bitcoin to be an appropriate long-term reserve asset, prospective and existing investors should be aware of the associated risks. There is no certainty that the Company will be able to realise its Bitcoin holdings at expected valuations, and the financial performance of the Company may be affected by movements in the price of Bitcoin. As a result of the Company's exposure to Bitcoin, the market value of Coinsilium shares may also experience significant fluctuations, and the value of investments can go down as well as up.

The decision to allocate capital into Bitcoin, facilitated through the Company's dedicated treasury management structure, Forza, reflects a strategic view of Bitcoin as a long-term reserve asset. This approach is underpinned by over a decade of experience operating in the digital asset sector. The Company is aware of the particular risks Bitcoin presents to its financial position, which include but are not limited to:

(i) Volatility: Bitcoin is subject to significant price fluctuations, and its value can decline sharply over short periods, just as it can appreciate. Investors should be aware of the potential for substantial losses.

(ii) Lack of Regulation: The Bitcoin market operates with minimal regulatory supervision in many jurisdictions. This increases the risk of financial loss arising from events such as cyber breaches, illicit activity, or the failure of counterparties.

(iii) Liquidity Risk: The Company's ability to liquidate its Bitcoin holdings is not guaranteed and may be subject to constraints. Factors that could affect this include market conditions at the time of sale, availability of counterparties, and unforeseen disruptions such as liquidity shortfalls, system outages, or cybersecurity incidents.

(iv) Reputational and Security Concerns: The cryptoasset sector continues to face reputational challenges, including associations with fraud, money laundering, and cyber-related threats. These concerns are not unfounded, particularly in certain areas of the market. However, based on over a decade of operational experience in the virtual assets industry, the Company has developed a deep understanding of the real-world risks and has established practices to navigate them responsibly-particularly in relation to Bitcoin.

Prospective investors are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and carefully consider these risks before making any investment decision.

Nothing herein amounts to a recommendation to invest in the Company or to investment, taxation or legal advice. For further detail, please refer to the Company's Bitcoin Treasury Policy and Strategic Plan.

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

