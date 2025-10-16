Anzeige
WKN: A0EAWV | ISIN: GB0033875286 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ABRDN PROPERTY INCOME TRUST LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ABRDN PROPERTY INCOME TRUST LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
16.10.2025 08:36 Uhr
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

abrdn Property Income Trust Limited - Return of Capital & Final Property Income Distribution

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, October 16

ABRDN Property Income Trust Limited
(an authorised closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 41352)
LEI Number: 549300HHFBWZRKC7RW84
(The "Company")

16 OCTOBER 2025

Return of Capital & Final Property Income Distribution

The Board of abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (the "Company") are pleased to announce further returns to shareholders of an aggregate 3.92127467 pence per Company share, through a return of capital of 3 pence per Company share and payment of a final property income distribution ("PID") of 0.92127467 pence per Company share (together, the "2025 Distribution").

The 2025 Distribution equates to an aggregate return of funds to shareholders of approximately £15 million.

The Board considers that the distributions outlined below (including the final PID) constitute the maximum which can be made at this stage whilst retaining a prudent reserve within the Company to cover any future costs through liquidation.

Return of Capital - Issue and redemption of Redeemable Bonus Shares

Further to the initial return of the proceeds of the sale of abrdn Property Holdings Limited (a former subsidiary of the Company), by way of an issue and redemption of Redeemable Bonus Shares in December 2024, the Directors of the Company announce their intention to make a further return of proceeds by a similar method. One Redeemable Bonus Share will be issued for each ordinary share in the Company and shall be repurchased for 3 pence per Redeemable Bonus Share (the "Return of Capital").

The timetable for the Return of Capital is as follows:

Ex-Dividend Date - 6 November 2025
Record Date - 6.00 p.m. on 7 November 2025
Expected redemption and cancellation of Redeemable Bonus Shares - 10 November 2025
Payment Date - 13 November 2025
Redemption price per Redeemable Bonus Share - 3.0p

Final PID

As detailed in the Company's Interim Results for the period to 30 June 2025, a consequence of the Company exiting the REIT regime in November 2024 was that it was required to distribute 100% of the accumulated income profits of the Group's UK property rental business ("Property Income"). An interim PID of 3p was made in January. The Board are now pleased to announce that the final PID due to shareholders is 0.92127467p.

Ex-Dividend Date - 23 October 2025
Record Date - 24 October 2025
Payment Date - 13 November 2025
Dividend per Share - 0. 92127467 p

All Enquiries:

The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
PO Box 255
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001


© 2025 PR Newswire
