

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Nordea Bank Abp (NBNKF), a financial services group, on Thursday reported a net profit of 1.228 billion euros, or 0.36 euros per share, for the third quarter, nearly unchanged from 1.266 billion euros, or 0.36 euros per share, a year earlier.



Operating profit fell 2% to 1.597 billion euros from 1.634 billion euros a year ago, while net interest income declined 6% to 1.775 billion euros from 1.882 billion euros in the prior-year period.



