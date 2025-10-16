HONG KONG, Oct 16, 2025 - (ACN Newswire) - In China's dynamic and rapidly expanding pizza market, DPC Dash Ltd - Domino's Pizza China (1405.HK), Domino's Pizza's exclusive master franchisee in the Chinese Mainland, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of China, and the Macau Special Administrative Region of China - has established a sustainable growth strategy suited to varying economic conditions. By integrating continuous menu innovation with strategic value pricing, the company has expanded its footprint to 1,283 stores across 51 cities in the Chinese Mainland as of September 30, 2025.



Scale as Strategic Advantage



Being a market leader creates a virtuous cycle. DPC Dash opened 275 net new stores and entered 12 new cities as of the third quarter of 2025. Management expects to open approximately 300 stores in 2025, supported by a secured pipeline that represents approximately 100% of the 2025 target including the stores opened, under construction and signed. With China's pizza market expected to reach RMB 77.1 billion by 2027, the runway for expansion remains substantial.



Same-store sales growth (SSSG) at the Group level and in Tier-1 cities was positive as of September 30, 2025, reflecting resilient performance and brand recognition in highly competitive markets. The company holds 49 of the top 50 positions globally for first 30-day sales performance, with new stores continuously breaking records. The first Shenyang location surpassed RMB 31 million in annual sales in just 198 days of operation. The first store in Xuzhou generated over RMB 680,000 for the grand opening day, setting a new global record.



Scale enables DPC Dash to invest in menu development and testing, maintain brand visibility through sustained marketing, and weather volatility through diverse revenue streams. The company's advanced digital infrastructure further amplifies these advantages.



Strategic Emphasis on Value



While menu novelty attracts attention, value pricing drives traffic - especially in periods of moderated consumer spending. DPC Dash has effectively positioned itself in the affordable quick-service dining segment through its three pricing tiers, targeted promotions, bundled deals, and campaigns that resonate with the preferences of value-conscious consumers in China.



Financial performance reinforces this approach. In the first half of 2025, DPC Dash generated RMB 2.59 billion in revenue while improving profitability metrics across the board. Store-level operating profit margin reached 14.6%, and adjusted EBITDA margin hit 12.4% - demonstrating that a value-led approach does not preclude strong margins when supported by operational discipline.



This emphasis on affordability creates a countercyclical shield. When economic conditions soften, consumers trading down from more expensive dining options turn to affordable quick-service brands. The company's scale and operational efficiencies enable it to maintain attractive pricing, allowing DPC Dash to gain market share during challenging cycles.



Menu Innovation Aligned with Local Tastes



Value alone is not sufficient to secure long-term loyalty. DPC Dash complements its pricing strategy with continuous menu innovation tailored to local preferences. The company's localization efforts go far beyond standard offerings: durian pizzas featuring Dubai chocolate and rambutan, and creative products like the "Cocoa & Cheese Stuffed Crust" with Malaysian cocoa powder and French cheese sauce.



Such localization allows DPC Dash to compete effectively by understanding domestic preferences. Balancing global brand standards with local relevance has helped the company grow its loyalty program membership to 32.9 million members, an increase of more than 50% year-over-year as of September 30, 2025. Insights drawn from the program inform more targeted product development and promotional strategies.



Menu variety serves multiple strategic purposes: it drives repeat visits among existing customers, attracts different demographic segments, and creates reasons to order more frequently. New product introductions help maintain customer engagement and expand the brand's reach to a broader audience.



The proven formula of scalable store expansion, strategic value pricing, and data-driven menu localization validates the strength of DPC Dash's business model. This approach fuels robust financial performance and record-breaking store openings, creating a durable competitive advantage. As the market continues to grow, DPC Dash is exceptionally well-positioned to deliver sustainable long-term value and market leadership.



