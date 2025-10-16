

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Pernod Ricard SA (PDRDF.PK, PDRDY.PK,PRN.L), a French liqueur company, on Thursday reported a decline in sales for the first quarter, hurt by weak sales in the U.S. and China and negative foreign exchange impact.



For the first quarter, the company recorded sales of EUR 2.384 billion, less than EUR 2.783 billion in the same period last year.



The company, said: 'USA net sales declined in Q1, amplified by some inventory adjustments. Sales in China contracted sharply, with continued macroeconomic weakness that impacted consumer sentiment and demand, plus some inventory adjustments.'



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2026, Pernod Ricard continues to expect improving trends in organic net sales, skewed toward the second half.



