

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The Australian dollar fell to nearly a 2-month low of 1.7995 against the euro and a 10-day low of 97.56 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.7896 and 98.26, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the aussie dropped to 2-day lows of 0.6480 and 0.9093 from Wednesday's closing quotes of 0.6507 and 0.9140, respectively.



The aussie slid to a 3-day low of 1.1287 against the NZ dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 1.1387.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.81 against the euro, 96.00 against the yen, 0.63 against the greenback, 0.89 against the loonie and 1.11 against the kiwi.



