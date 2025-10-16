

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The NZ dollar rose to 3-day highs of 0.5756 against the U.S. dollar and 1.12878 against the Australian dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.5716 and 1.1387, respectively.



Against the yen and the euro, the kiwi advanced to 86.88 and 2.0284 from a recent nearly a 2-week low of 86.04 and a 16-year low of 2.0399, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.59 against the greenback, 1.11 against the aussie, 88.00 against the yen and 1.99 against the euro.



