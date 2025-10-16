

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The yen fell to a 1-week low of 190.14 against Swiss franc, from yesterday's closing value of 189.54.



Against the euro and the pound, the yen slid to 2-day lows of 176.36 and 202.90 from Wednesday's closing quotes of 175.84 and 202.38, respectively.



The yen edged down to 151.27 against the U.S. dollar, from an early 9-day high of 150.52.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 192.00 against the franc, 178.00 against the euro, 206.00 against the pound and 154.00 against the greenback.



