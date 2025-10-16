Anzeige
Donnerstag, 16.10.2025
Jetzt folgt der nächste Coup - CiTech mit Lettland jetzt auf Europas Verteidigungsbühne
PR Newswire
16.10.2025 09:48 Uhr
159 Leser
Broadpin: New Global IT Consultancy Launches; Four Top Oracle Solution Providers Unite Under New Brand

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A new global consulting brand made its debut at Oracle AI World 2025 on October 13, but what may surprise industry insiders even more is that this newcomer brings decades of proven Oracle solutions expertise to the table.

Broadpin - Your Oracle Experts

The newly-branded Broadpin is actually an integration of PROMATIS, Quistor, Project Partners and PITSS, a coalition originally introduced as "International Technology Group," or ITG. The new branding is intended to showcase a more unified company with proven expertise in delivering solutions across the Oracle ecosystem.

"Since each was known as a category leader within its region," said CRO Ivan Roth, "we had originally wanted to maintain the integrity of the four brands. But that approach neglected to showcase our global reach."

"For example, Quistor was known as Europe's largest Oracle Platinum Partner for JD Edwards and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, but Broadpin is able to offer that exact same high-level expertise throughout the rest of the world. The same is true of Promatis with its application and process integration, and Project Partners with project-centric ERP and PPM implementations."

This global perspective is even baked into the Broadpin brand, according to CEO Sebo Wijnberg.

"The name 'Broadpin' describes our global capabilities paired with our local expertise," said Wijnberg, "It speaks to our approach in helping organizations achieve precise goals through the broad scope of digital transformation."

Broadpin will also carry forward the unique proficiencies of PITSS by offering the suite of specialized products and tools for modernizing legacy Oracle systems that is a trusted standard for enterprises worldwide.

"By combining the strengths of the four companies," noted Roth, "Broadpin is able to offer a complete spectrum of Oracle solutions for businesses on a global scale."

Within its comprehensive portfolio of services, Broadpin will offer ERP and PPM implementation, business process optimization, integration and digital transformation, JD Edwards and Oracle Cloud expertise, advanced analytics, application modernization, and more.

"Of course, people will be focused on Oracle's newest AI-centric solutions (at AI World), but it is still human expertise and ingenuity that's required in assembling perfectly tailored solutions," said Wijnberg. "That's the Broadpin difference. Global reach with local expertise. We chose to launch our brand at Oracle AI World to emphasize that difference."

About Broadpin

Broadpin is a global Oracle solutions consulting company formed by uniting Project Partners, PROMATIS, Quistor and PITSS. With expertise across industries and geographies, Broadpin delivers end-to-end Oracle consulting services worldwide. For more information, contact Megan Testani at mtestani@broadpin.com (US), or Sandra Drawe at sdrawe@broadpin.com (Europe).

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2797531/Broadpin_Logo.jpg
Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2797532/Broadpin_Your_Oracle_Experts.mp4

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/new-global-it-consultancy-launches-four-top-oracle-solution-providers-unite-under-new-brand-302585647.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
