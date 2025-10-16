Anzeige
Donnerstag, 16.10.2025
Jetzt folgt der nächste Coup - CiTech mit Lettland jetzt auf Europas Verteidigungsbühne
WKN: A1415N | ISIN: SE0007614722
Stuttgart
16.10.25 | 10:21
0,003 Euro
+3,85 % +0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.10.2025 08:00 Uhr
K33 AB: K33 and Pensum Asset Management enter strategic partnership

K33 AB (publ) ("K33"), a digital asset brokerage and research firm listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, and Pensum Asset Management AS ("Pensum"), a Norwegian investment firm regulated by Finanstilsynet, have entered into a strategic partnership to explore professional and secure exposure to Bitcoin and other digital assets for Pensum's clients.

The partnership kicks off with a focus on research, insight, and educational material for investors, while preparing for the launch of the first investment products expected in 2026. Any potential launch of investment products will only occur after obtaining the necessary approvals from relevant authorities. K33 and Pensum will collaborate to identify compliant, institutional-grade solutions for clients seeking managed digital asset exposure, and to strengthen the understanding of the asset class among both advisors and investors.

"Financial institutions are moving from exploration to implementation in digital assets," said Torbjørn Bull Jenssen, CEO of K33 AB (publ). "Partnering with Pensum allows us to deliver professional, research-based digital asset solutions within a trusted advisory framework."
"At Pensum, we manage other people's money as if it were our own," said Tom Pettersen, CEO of Pensum Group AS. "Our clients value transparency, understanding, and quality advice. Through this partnership with K33, we can offer them informed and responsible access to the digital asset market, in line with our principles of trust and clarity."

The collaboration reflects K33's focus on serving financial institutions and Pensum's commitment to forward-looking, analysis-driven wealth management.

For further information, please contact:
Torbjørn Bull Jenssen, CEO, K33 AB (publ)
E-mail: ir@k33.com
Web: k33.com/ir

About K33
K33 AB (publ), listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, is the new gold standard for investments in digital assets. K33 offers market-leading execution, actionable insights, and superior support to private and institutional partners across EMEA. Mangold Fondkommission serves as the Certified Adviser for K33 AB (publ).

About Pensum
Pensum Asset Management AS is a Norwegian investment firm regulated by the Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway (Finanstilsynet). Pensum offers comprehensive asset management and investment advice to private individuals, companies, and institutions, guided by analysis, transparency, and a deep understanding of client needs.

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
