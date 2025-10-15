GomSpace Group AB: GomSpace announces upgraded 2025 outlook with substantial revenue growth and strong EBITDA margin

GomSpace increases its revenue outlook by more than 100 M.SEK and confirms a strong positive EBITDA margin.

Revenue: 420 to 450 M.SEK (320 to 380 M.SEK)

EBITDA margin: 6% to 12% (-2% to +10%)

EBITDA (adjusted) margin: 7% to 13% (-1% to +11%)

Numbers in () is previous outlook.



Following a strong performance highlighted in our half-year interim report, where we delivered results at the upper end of our previous guidance, we have continued the positive trend in the third quarter. As a result, we have decided to upgrade our outlook for 2025.

This positive revision reflects the recent organisational expansion undertaken to deliver on the substantial order secured in the second quarter and the sustained, higher-than-anticipated operational activity across the business. The outlook assumes that the successful execution of our existing order backlog proceeds as planned.

Our outlook for achieving positive free cash flow for the full year remains unchanged. It should be noted that the ongoing operational ramp-up and later than anticipated customer payments have resulted in increased working capital. Consequently, we have revised our projections for the recovery of operational cash flow, which we now anticipate will take place towards the end of the fourth quarter, rather than in the third quarter as previously expected. Our guidance assumes that key achieved milestone payments will be received by year-end.

As previously outlined, cash flow will continue to vary from quarter to quarter, primarily due to the timing of contractual milestone payments in ongoing projects and the increased working capital required to pursue new business opportunities. In addition, as highlighted in our recent directed share issue, we intend to take advantage of emerging opportunities by stepping up our investment in advanced space capabilities and intensifying our strategic efforts to acquire new customers. The timing of these initiatives will likewise influence our free cash flow.

The upgraded outlook further underscores the successful turnaround and the position of GomSpace as a leading force within the growing space sector. This progress highlights our ability to achieve sustainable growth and profitability, reflecting the strength of our strategic transformation.

Q3 Trading Statement

The Q3 2025 Trading Statement will be released on 6 November. The report will be presented in a webinar hosted by HC Andersen Capital at 15:00 CET on the same day. Register here.

For more information, please contact:

Anne Breüner (Head of Corporate Affairs)

Tel: +45 40 200 192

E-mail: anbr @ gomspace.com

About GomSpace Group AB

Founded in 2007, GomSpace is a global provider of small satellite solutions with customers in more than 60 countries. The company's business operations are mainly conducted through the wholly owned Danish subsidiary, GomSpace A/S, with headquarters and operational facilities in Aalborg, Denmark. GomSpace also has key operations in Luxembourg, France, and the United States. GomSpace develops and delivers advanced systems and services that enable governments, commercial enterprises, and research institutions to achieve their objectives in space. The company's expertise covers satellite subsystems, complete small satellite missions, and satellite operations, providing solutions that support smarter, faster, and more affordable access to space.

The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in Stockholm under the ticker GOMX. FNCA Sweden AB is the Company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.gomspace.com.

Miscellaneous

This information is information that GomSpace is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, 10:00 p.m. CET on October 15, 2025.