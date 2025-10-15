Anzeige
Silber durchbricht 50 US-Dollar - Vizsla Royalties zählt zu den größten Gewinnern
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.10.2025
EssilorLuxottica acquires RetinAI, accelerating transformative AI and data-powered eye health solutions

Paris, France (15 October 2025) - EssilorLuxottica announces the acquisition of Ikerian AG, a health technology company, operating under the RetinAI brand, specializing in AI and data management in eyecare. This move reinforces the Group's med-tech journey, adding advanced software powered by machine learning and computer vision. These solutions streamline clinical, research and pharmaceutical workflows, and deliver actionable AI-driven insights that empower healthcare professionals and enhance patient care.

RetinAI develops advanced tools to collect, process and grade large-scale retinal images and biomarker datasets. Its FDA cleared 510(k) and CE-marked flagship platform, RetinAI Discovery, applies AI models to support diagnosis and monitoring of disease progression - including age-related macular degeneration (AMD), glaucoma and diabetic retinopathy - enabling more accurate and timely decisions in managing eye diseases. At the same time, RetinAI partners with pharmaceutical companies and research organizations that leverage proprietary real-world evidence to accelerate clinical studies and drug development.

"In the past year alone, we've made several bold moves in med-tech, all with the goal of building the most comprehensive, digitally enabled patient journey. RetinAI will add incredible value to an ecosystem that already includes comprehensive eyecare, advanced diagnostics, therapeutic innovation and surgical excellence. Leveraging its AI-powered analytics, we can turn clinical data into insights that enable faster, more accurate diagnoses and more effective disease monitoring. We are ushering in a new era of healthcare, and it will be transformative for patients everywhere", commented Francesco Milleri, Chairman and CEO at EssilorLuxottica.

"Joining EssilorLuxottica marks a defining moment in our journey. This acquisition opens an exciting new chapter for our team and technology. From the start, we've believed in the power of data and AI to transform patient care. With EssilorLuxottica's global reach and deep commitment to innovation, we can now bring that vision to life at an entirely new scale and level of positive impact. Together, we'll shape how technology drives better healthcare, sharper vision, and improved outcomes for patients", said Carlos Ciller, PhD, Chairman and CEO of RetinAI/Ikerian AG.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
