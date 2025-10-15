Anzeige
Silber durchbricht 50 US-Dollar - Vizsla Royalties zählt zu den größten Gewinnern
WKN: 602282 | ISIN: CA1349211054
Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust: CAPREIT Announces October 2025 Distribution

TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust ("CAPREIT") (TSX: CAR.UN) announced today its October 2025 monthly distribution in the amount of $0.12917 per Unit (or $1.55 on an annualized basis). The October 2025 distribution will be payable on November 17, 2025 to Unitholders of record at the close of business on October 31, 2025.

CAPREIT is Canada's largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at June 30, 2025, CAPREIT owns approximately 45,400 (excluding approximately 1,600 suites classified as assets held for sale) residential apartment suites and townhomes that are well-located across Canada and the Netherlands, with a total fair value of approximately $14.5 billion (excluding approximately $0.6 billion of assets held for sale). Since its Initial Public Offering in May 1997, CAPREIT has grown monthly cash distributions per Unit by 117%. For more information about CAPREIT, its business and its investment highlights, please visit our website at www.capreit.ca and our public disclosure which can be found under our profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

For further information please contact:

CAPREIT
Mr. Mark Kenney
President & Chief Executive Officer
(416) 861-9404		CAPREIT
Mr. Stephen Co
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 306-3009		CAPREIT
Mr. Julian Schonfeldt
Chief Investment Officer
(647) 535-2544

