Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 16.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Silber durchbricht 50 US-Dollar - Vizsla Royalties zählt zu den größten Gewinnern
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P200 | ISIN: KYG0146B1032 | Ticker-Symbol: 4RY
Tradegate
15.10.25 | 09:31
13,600 Euro
+1,49 % +0,200
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
AKESO INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AKESO INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
13,90014,40011:04
13,90014,40010:25
PR Newswire
16.10.2025 06:15 Uhr
14 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Akeso, Inc.: HARMONi-6 Phase III Study of Ivonescimab Accepted by The Lancet and Selected for ESMO 2025 LBA Presentation

HONG KONG, Oct. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Akeso Inc. (9926.HK) today announced that the groundbreaking results from the registrational Phase III AK112-306/HARMONi-6 study of ivonescimab have been accepted for publication in The Lancet. The study evaluated ivonescimab, a first-in-class PD-1/VEGF bispecific antibody, combined with chemotherapy versus tislelizumab plus chemotherapy as first-line treatment for advanced squamous non-small cell lung cancer (sq-NSCLC). The article of Lancet will be simultaneously published during the 2025 European Society for Medical Oncology (2025 ESMO) Congress.

The HARMONi-6 trial result has been selected as a Late-Breaking Abstract (LBA) for the 2025 ESMO Congress. Professor Lu Shun, Director of the Oncology Department at Shanghai Chest Hospital, presented the study's findings at the Presidential Symposium. The results of this study extend Akeso's leadership in immunotherapy 2.0 and promise to shape future clinical strategies.

The HARMONi-6 trial marks a significant advancement for ivonescimab following its success in the head-to-head study against pembrolizumab as first-line treatment for PD-L1-positive NSCLC. This Phase III study has now demonstrated positive outcomes in a comparison of ivonescimab plus chemotherapy versus PD-1 inhibitor plus chemotherapy for the first-line treatment of squamous NSCLC, addressing a key unmet need in the treatment for advanced squamous NSCLC using anti-angiogenic agents. These successful outcomes demonstrate that ivonescimab achieves significant clinical breakthroughs, not only in comparison to PD-1 monotherapy or PD-1 combination chemotherapy, the current standard of care for many cancers in the immuno-oncology field, but also against VEGF-targeted therapies in anti-angiogenesis.

The encouraging results from the HARMONi-6 study have led to the review of a supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) in China for ivonescimab in combination with chemotherapy as a first-line treatment for advanced squamous NSCLC.

Forward-Looking Statement of Akeso, Inc.

This announcement by Akeso, Inc. (9926.HK, "Akeso") contains "forward-looking statements". These statements reflect the current beliefs and expectations of Akeso's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. These statements are not intended to form the basis of any investment decision or any decision to purchase securities of Akeso. There can be no assurance that the drug candidate(s) indicated in this announcement or Akeso's other pipeline candidates will obtain the required regulatory approvals or achieve commercial success. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

Risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to, general industry conditions and competition; general economic factors, including interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; the impact of pharmaceutical industry regulation and health care legislation in P.R.China, the United States and internationally; global trends toward health care cost containment; technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; challenges inherent in new product development, including obtaining regulatory approval; Akeso's ability to accurately predict future market conditions; manufacturing difficulties or delays; financial instability of international economies and sovereign risk; dependence on the effectiveness of the Akeso's patents and other protections for innovative products; and the exposure to litigation, including patent litigation, and/or regulatory actions.

Akeso does not undertake any obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, except as required by law.

About Akeso

Akeso (HKEX: 9926.HK) is a leading biopharmaceutical company committed to the research, development, manufacturing and commercialization of the world's first or best-in-class innovative biological medicines. Founded in 2012, the company has created a unique integrated R&D innovation system with the comprehensive end-to-end drug development platform (ACE Platform) and bi-specific antibody drug development technology (Tetrabody) as the core, a GMP-compliant manufacturing system and a commercialization system with an advanced operation mode, and has gradually developed into a globally competitive biopharmaceutical company focused on innovative solutions. With fully integrated multi-functional platform, Akeso is internally working on a robust pipeline of over 50 innovative assets in the fields of cancer, autoimmune disease, inflammation, metabolic disease and other major diseases. Among them, 24 candidates have entered clinical trials (including 15 bispecific/multispecific antibodies and bispecific ADCs. Additionally, 7 new drugs are commercially available. Through efficient and breakthrough R&D innovation, Akeso always integrates superior global resources, develops the first-in-class and best-in-class new drugs, provides affordable therapeutic antibodies for patients worldwide, and continuously creates more commercial and social values to become a global leading biopharmaceutical enterprise.

For more information, please visit https://www.akesobio.com/en/about-us/corporate-profile/ and follow us on Linkedin.

SOURCE Akeso, Inc.

© 2025 PR Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.