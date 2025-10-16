Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 16, 2025) - Tudor Gold Corp. (TSXV: TUD) (FSE: H56) (the "Company" or "Tudor") is pleased to announce the results of the fourth drillhole completed from the 2025 exploration drilling program (the "Program") at its 80%-owned Treaty Creek Project, located in the heart of the Golden Triangle of Northwestern British Columbia.

Drilling Highlights:

Hole GS-25-191 intersected a southwestward extension of the 300 North Zone ("300N"), linking mineralized intercepts within the 300N and 300 Horizon Zone ("300H") along a potential SC-1 Zone structural corridor, now extending approximately 350 m by 150 m. Highlights of the mineralized intercept:

1.70 g/t gold , 12.56 g/t silver and 0.02% copper (1.85 g/t gold equivalent ("AuEQ")) over 46.00 m , including: 4.12 g/t gold , 16.48 g/t silver and 0.01% copper (4.30 g/t AuEQ) over 8.90 m , and: 1.91 g/t gold , 25.06 g/t silver and 0.01% copper(2.17 g/t AuEQ) over 7.40 m .



See Table 1 below for select drill results of hole GS-25-191 accompanied by a plan map and cross section.

GS-25-191 was targeted to infill high-grade mineralization between 300N and 300H and provide continuity between the two previously unconnected zones. This drill hole expands the mineralized footprint of 300N by 55 m to the southwest and 300H by 110 m to the northeast. In addition, the intercepted mineralization occurs along a structural orientation similar to the previously identified four sub-parallel gold-bearing breccia systems of the SC-1 Zone. Mineralization along this axis provides additional pierce points connecting 300H and 300N Zones.

Drilling continues to confirm the higher-grade gold structures within the bulk-tonnage Mineral Resource at Treaty Creek. The upcoming Mineral Resource estimate for Treaty Creek will, in addition to updating the overall Mineral Resource, also provide sensitivity analysis of the tonnes and grade above 2 g/t gold. This analysis will provide Tudor with the ability to assess the potential for a higher-grade underground mine with a smaller footprint to kickstart gold production.

Remaining Drill Hole

The results from the remaining drill hole from the 2025 Exploration Program will be released in the coming weeks.

Table 1: Select Drill Results for Drillhole GS-25-191

Hole Collar

Coords Dip/

Azimuth From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Gold

(g/t) Silver

(g/t) Copper

(%) AuEQ(3)

(g/t) GS-25-191 428884 mE

6273677 mN -64/245 776.50 822.50 46.00 1.70 12.56 0.02 1.85



including 782.00 790.90 8.90 4.12 16.48 0.01 4.30



and 812.10 819.50 7.40 1.91 25.06 0.01 2.17 All assay values are uncut and intervals reflect drilled intercept lengths.

HQ and NQ diameter core samples were sawn in half and typically sampled at standard 1.5 m intervals.

The following metal prices were used to calculate the Au Eq metal content: Gold $1850/oz, Ag: $21/oz, Cu: $3.75/lb. Calculations used the formula AuEQ = Au g/t + (Ag g/t*0.0100901) + (Cu ppm*0.0001236). All metals are reported in USD and calculations consider recoveries of 90 % for gold, 80 % for copper, and 80 % for silver.

True widths have not been determined as the mineralized body remains open in all directions. Further drilling is required to determine the mineralized body orientation and true widths.

Plan Map of Drillhole GS-25-191

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4494/270626_c71d1f1b74401b61_001full.jpg

Cross Section of Drillhole GS-25-191

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4494/270626_sections_2025-10-16.jpg

Qualified Person

The Qualified Person for this news release for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 is the Company's Senior Vice President of Exploration, Ken Konkin, P. Geo. He has read and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for the disclosure contained in this news release.

QA/QC

Diamond drill core samples were prepared at MSA Labs' Preparation Laboratory in Terrace, BC and assayed at MSA Labs' Geochemical Laboratory in Langley, BC. Analytical accuracy and precision are monitored by the submission of blanks, certified standards and duplicate samples inserted at regular intervals into the sample stream by Tudor Gold personnel. MSA Laboratories quality system complies with the requirements for the International Standards ISO 17025 and ISO 9001. MSA Labs is independent of the Company.

About Treaty Creek

The Treaty Creek Project hosts the Goldstorm Deposit, comprising a large gold-copper porphyry system, as well as several other mineralized zones. The Goldstorm Deposit has an Indicated Mineral Resource of 21.66 million ounces gold grading 0.92 g/t, 2.87 billion pounds copper grading 0.18% and 128.73 million ounces silver grading 5.48 g/t and an Inferred Mineral Resource of 4.88 million ounces gold grading 1.01 g/t, 503.2 million pounds copper grading 0.15% and 28.97 million ounces silver grading 6.02 g/t, as disclosed in the "NI-43-101 Technical Report for the Treaty Creek Project", dated April 5, 2024 prepared by Garth Kirkham Geosystems and JDS Energy & Mining Inc. The Goldstorm Deposit remains open in all directions and requires further exploration drilling to determine the size and extent of the Deposit.

About Tudor Gold

Tudor Gold Corp. is a precious and base metals exploration and development company with claims in British Columbia's Golden Triangle (Canada), an area that hosts producing and past-producing mines and several large deposits that are approaching potential development. The 17,913 hectare Treaty Creek Project (in which Tudor Gold has an 80% interest) borders Seabridge Gold Inc.'s KSM property to the southwest and borders Newmont Corporation's Brucejack Mine property to the southeast.

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.tudor-gold.com or contact:

Joseph Ovsenek

President & CEO

(778) 731-1055



Tudor Gold Corp.

Suite 789, 999 West Hastings Street

Vancouver, BC

V6C 2W2

info@tudorgoldcorp.com

(SEDAR+ filings: Tudor Gold Corp.) Chris Curran

Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Development

(604) 559 8092

chris.curran@tudor-gold.com



