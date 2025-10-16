

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Air China Ltd. (AIRYY.PK, AIRC.L, 0753.HK) Thursday said that in September this year, it along with its subsidiaries reported a year-on-year increase in passenger traffic, with passenger capacity or ASK rising by 1.2 percent and traffic increasing by 5.6 percent.



The company said that domestic routes saw a slight decline in capacity by 0.3 percent, but passenger traffic grew by 3.4 percent. International routes performed better, with capacity up by 4.8 percent and traffic growing by 11.4 percent. The overall passenger load factor improved to 83.2 percent, up 3.5 percentage points, with notable gains on international and regional routes.



According to Air China, in cargo operations, available freight capacity or AFTK decreased by 3 percent, while revenue freight traffic or RFTK rose by 4.6 percent, resulting in a cargo load factor of 41.4 percent, up 3.0 percentage-point on a year-on-year basis.



Air China said that it launched a new route between Beijing Daxing International Airport and Ganzhou Ruijin, with seven weekly flights on September 28. Additionally, the Group expanded its fleet by adding five A320 series and two B737 series aircraft, while retiring one B747 and one A320 aircraft. By the end of the month, fleet totaled 946 aircraft, comprising 419 owned, 233 under finance lease, and 294 under operating lease, the airlines added.



On the OTC Markets, AIRYY.PK ended Tuesday's trading at $14.50, up 4.3 percent.



