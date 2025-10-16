

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - UN agencies have reported Summary executions of civilians in Gaza by Hamas armed forces and deadly firing on Palestinians by Israeli forces in the vicinity of areas where their troops remain deployed.



The UN human rights office, or OHCHR, reported new allegations of serious abuses in Gaza, including summary executions and unlawful killings of civilians.



Armed clashes between Hamas-affiliated groups and rival factions have intensified since October 10, OHCHR said in a news release.



On October 13, video footage released by the Sahm Unit, reportedly linked to Gaza's Interior Ministry, showed the public execution of eight blindfolded and handcuffed men who were alleged members of a Gaza City-based family militia.



OHCHR added that such acts 'amount to a war crime,' and reminded Hamas that they 'must prevent and repress any violation or abuse committed by its members.'



Meanwhile, Israeli forces were reported to have opened fire on Palestinians attempting to return to their homes in eastern Gaza City on Tuesday, killing three. Later that day, the Israeli military stated its forces shot and killed individuals in northern Gaza who crossed 'the withdrawal line' after ignoring warning. OHCHR said it had recorded 15 Palestinian deaths in similar incidents since October 10.



Israeli forces have redeployed from certain areas while maintaining control of more than 50 percent of Gaza, including almost all of Rafah and large parts of Khan Younis, Beit Lahiya, Beit Hanoun, as well as parts of Gaza City. Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians are moving back to the areas from which they were displaced, including to areas in close proximity to the remaining Israeli ground forces.



The UN relief chief on Wednesday urged Israel and Hamas to honor their agreement to return deceased hostages and allow aid at scale into Gaza, warning that it should not be used as 'a bargaining chip'.



In a statement on Wednesday, Emergency Relief Coordinator Tom Fletcher said that two days after world leaders gathered in Sharm el-Sheikh to endorse the US-led peace initiative, 'this is a moment of great but precarious hope.'



'It is also clear from the public response to the progress, that Palestinians, Israelis and people across the region want this peace to take hold,' Fletcher said.



He said UN humanitarian operations had finally begun to scale up 'after months of frustration and blockages,' with some food, medicine, fuel, water, cooking gas and tents delivered to those in need.



However, he warned that renewed setbacks now threatened to undermine that fragile progress.



'We are now tested to see whether we can ensure that these do not prevent the progress on which President [Donald] Trump, the UN Secretary-General and so many leaders have insisted,' he said.



Fletcher called on Hamas to 'make strenuous efforts to return all the bodies of deceased hostages, urgently,' and voiced concern over 'evidence of violence against civilians in Gaza.'



He also pressed Israel to allow 'the massive surge of humanitarian aid - thousands of trucks a week - on which so many lives depend.' Additional border crossings must be opened, and remaining logistical barriers lifted to ensure aid flows freely.



As dispute continues over the return of the bodies of the Israeli hostages, Hamas said it has handed over all hostage remains it can access.



So far, the Gaza militant outfit has returned the bodies of nine of the 28 hostages who are believed to be dead.



